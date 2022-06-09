ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

What Notre Dame is saying about playing Tennessee baseball in NCAA super regional

By Alberto Camargo, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago

Tennessee baseball is hosting Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional , a best-of-three series starting Friday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2) with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

This is the second consecutive year both teams have reached a super regional. While the No. 1 Vols (56-7) advanced to the College World Series last season, the Fighting Irish (38-14) fell to eventual national champion Mississippi State in the Starkville Super Regional.

Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett gave his thoughts in a media availability Thursday before holding team practice. Here’s what the coach had to say about facing the Vols.

Peaking at the same time

Tennessee ranked No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches Poll since late March and was named the No. 1 national seed for the first time. Notre Dame is No. 11 in the rankings and reached as high as No. 7 in March.

Jarrett called the Vols the best team in all college sports, though he stressed that his team can compete with anyone.

“Obviously their team is phenomenal and they’ve played well, two years in a row,” he said. “But you start to see the finer points of the game show up and that both teams can execute. Both teams have multiple ways that they can find to win games.”

Tennessee and Notre Dame have two of the highest winning percentages in college baseball over the last three seasons at .818 and .741, respectively.

“It doesn’t get any more competitive than this," Jarrett said. "The environment is going to be phenomenal. Our guys are excited.”

Avoiding a slugfest

The Vols’ offense is the most potent in the country, leading Division I in home runs (150) and runs (592). The Irish were middle of the road within the ACC in both categories.

Jarrett hopes to avoid a slugfest and said Notre Dame will ride the pitching and defense that has carried it all season.

“Defense piggybacks with the pitching and pitching has to flow with the defense,” he said. “The better you defend, the better you’re pitching. And the better you pitch, you lessen the burden on the defense.

“That has to continue to be a trademark of our team if we want to win this Super Regional and advance.”

Jarrett confirmed Andrew Temple will start the first game, followed by John Michael Bertrand on Saturday. The pair have been the two most consistent starting pitchers in the rotation. Temple has held his opponents to a batting average under .200, while Bertrand threw 7⅔ innings in the 2-1 regional final win over Georgia Southern.

A unique atmosphere

There’s no such thing as a quiet stadium in the postseason, but Jarrett still expects a particularly rowdy crowd in Knoxville.

“I do know these fans are very engaged,” he said. “They're emotional and into the game, which is fun. It makes it the experience that it should be when you're playing for this type of championship.”

The noise levels could make communication difficult both from the dugout and between players on the field, something he reminded his team of upon arriving in Knoxville. He challenged his players to channel the energy at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and use it to their advantage.

“The chaos of what's going on around you, try to block that out because communication becomes virtually impossible … The excitement and the adrenaline that you see in these events (will hopefully) raise the capabilities of the guys on the field."

Alberto Camargo is a sports intern with the Knoxville-News Sentinel. Contact him at acamargo@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @albaretoe .

