ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. Leads FDI Ranking, Sustainability Bonds Increase

By John Zarocostas
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQnoB_0g60q2YA00

Click here to read the full article.

GENEVA — The U.S. was the top destination in 2021 for new commitments in greenfield foreign direct investments in the retail apparel sector with declared new projects valued at $3.1 billion, a United Nations report said.

The new projects included outlays by fashion brands such as Honey Birdette, Canada Goose, Duer, Kanuk and Pajar, U.N. analysts said, noting the second most popular destination was China with $734.8 million, followed by Canada with $572 million; the U.K. with $392.1 million; Spain with $350.8 million; France with $204 million, and Italy with $183.6 million.

More from WWD

Other popular host countries for new greenfield FDI projects in the retail sector included the Netherlands with $163.2 million; Germany with $154.4 million; the United Arab Emirates with $104.1 million; Japan with $84.5 million, and Australia with $78 million in new declared projects.

Worldwide in 2021 greenfield projects in the apparel retail sector were valued at $7.7 billion — still below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels –– and were a more preferred choice for foreign investors than greenfield FDI in textiles, apparel and leather manufacturing, estimated at only $1.6 billion, according to the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development’s “World Investment Report, 2022.”

Overall, the report said, global FDI in 2021 increased 64 percent to $1.58 trillion, but it projects global FDI flows this year “will likely move on a downward trajectory.”

In 2021, the U.S. was the top host economy and attracted FDI inflows of $367 billion, up on $151 billion posted in 2020, followed by China with $181 billion.

Preliminary data for the first quarter of 2022, it noted, shows greenfield project announcements down 21 percent, cross-border M&A activity down 13 percent and international project finance deals down 4 percent.

Rebeca Grynspan, UNCTAD secretary-general, said at a news conference Thursday, “The global environment for international business and cross-border investment has changed dramatically in the last three months. The war in Ukraine — added to the pandemic and climate crisis — is rapidly increasing investor uncertainty.

“Global value chains are greatly disrupted, consumers are worried, and interest rates are rising. Fears of a recession are also high and rising investor uncertainty will put significant downward pressure on global FDI in 2022,” she added.

On a brighter note, the report said that, globally, sustainability -themed financial products –– such as green bonds, social bonds, and mixed sustainability bonds — amounted to $5.2 trillion in 2021, up 63 percent from the year before, and the number of sustainable funds reached 5,932 by the end of 2021. But it critically observed that most of these  funds are “self-labelled, and the lack of consistent high-quality data to assess their sustainability credentials and impact has given rise to greenwashing concerns and credibility issues.”

International cooperation is needed, it said, “to enhance interoperability and harmonization of regulations and standards across countries to facilitate international investment.”

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Thélios CEO Alessandro Zanardo Maps Out Growth Avenues

MILAN — Thélios is living “in a magic moment,” contended Alessandro Zanardo, chief executive officer of the eyewear company. In his first interview since joining Thélios in February, Zanardo underscored its transformation and “change of scale” that took place last year, as the portfolio grew through the arrival of major brands including Dior, Fendi and Givenchy, “maturing from its initial phase as a start-up.”
BUSINESS
WWD

All the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Tony Awards are back in full swing. Both Broadway and Hollywood’s biggest stars came together Sunday night to recognize and celebrate the biggest achievements in theater and Broadway in the last year. Among those who attended include Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Sam Rockwell, Ruth Negga, Andrew Garfield, Phillipa Soo, Jessica Chastain and Jesse Williams, among others.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Academy Award-winning and Tony-nominated actress Ariana DeBose was tapped to host this year’s ceremony. She...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Outerwear Specialist Add Banks on Menswear, Diversified Offering

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Add is headed to Florence, only it is not hitting the Pitti Uomo fairgrounds, but instead will show its spring 2023 collection through a presentation and cocktail recaption in the city on June 15. The outerwear specialist is hoping to capitalize on the visibility among menswear players offered by the Florentine showcase. To be sure, the category is seen as the fastest-growing and most lucrative avenue for expansion, and for Add, that means plenty of untapped potential.More from WWDA Look Back at Pitti Uomo's 100 Editions of Men's FashionPitti Uomo: The Mecca...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebeca Grynspan
WWD

Influence Matters: Anna Golka-Yepez Talks Her Viral Maximalist Fashion TikTok Videos

Click here to read the full article. Maximalist fashion influencers are a growing niche of content creators on TikTok, and 31-year-old Anna Golka-Yepez is one of the many influencers spearheading the movement to embrace eclectic dressing. The Washington-based influencer joined TikTok last spring to share her maximalist style, but has been documenting her fashion journey since 2014 on her blog, called Here for the Fashion, when she was studying abroad in London and taking a fashion design course.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Golka-Yepez saw...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Zalando Buys Control of Highsnobiety

Click here to read the full article. Zalando is looking to go bigger in streetwear and has bought a majority stake in Highsnobiety, the media brand at the crossroads of streetwear and luxury.  Highsnobiety will act as a strategic and creative consultant to the German e-commerce giant, but also “retain its editorial independence, with creative agency work remaining fully autonomous and management structure unchanged,” the firms said. More from WWDAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionThey Are Wearing: Paris Fashion Week Fall 2021The Attico Unveils "Life At Large" Streetwear Capsule “The two companies will join forces to lead the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated June 13 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdi#Trade And Development#Fdi Ranking#United Nations#Kanuk#Pajar#U N
WWD

Designers Discuss the Threatened State of LGBTQ Rights in America

Click here to read the full article. There may be no industry in the world that touches more of the world’s diverse population than fashion. And that means there may be no industry in the world better equipped — or, at the very least, more reasonably expected — to use its presence for a purpose. When it comes to issues unrelated to the latest trends or dropping just the right names, fashion can seem split on whether to speak or stay mum. But when it comes to social impact and equality, consumers are prioritizing brands that prioritize more than their bottom...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Fear of God Essentials Unveils Core Collection

Click here to read the full article. Fear of God Essentials is launching a Core Collection for adults and kids this week. The collection builds on the brand’s popular and growing Essentials line with new styles like relaxed sweats, short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, short- and long-sleeve polo shirts, crewneck pullovers and hoodies in colors like dark and light heather oatmeal and stretch limo. The collection launches on the Fear of God website on Wednesday and globally on Friday.More from WWDAhluwalia Men's Spring 2023Labrum London Men's Spring 2023Adidas X Gucci Melrose Place Launch Party Since its inception in 2016, Essentials has since expanded...
WWD

Global Fashion Summit Highlighted Need to Shift Eurocentric View of Sustainability

Click here to read the full article. COPENHAGEN — The warning was writ large on the walls ahead of the Global Fashion Summit: eight years to go. Calling for speed and scale, speakers at the summit, titled “Alliances for a new era,” at the Copenhagen Opera House did not mince words to spell out what the fashion industry needs to do.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection In short: act now in a concerted effort to accelerate change ahead of the 2030 deadline or face the music as already dire consequences to humans, businesses and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
WWD

This New Fashion Podcast Promises to Tout the ‘Fabulousness’ of Wearing More Vintage

Click here to read the full article. After closing her eponymous vintage store last year amid the pandemic, entrepreneur Charlotte Dallison turned to writing and podcasting. The Melbourne-based vintage style expert is ready to unveil her latest project Tuesday, which is a podcast appropriately titled “Chez Charlotte Vintage.” The first episode is available for preview on Apple, before hitting Spotify and Google Podcasts.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards “In the podcast, I speak with a range of aspirational creatives, with enviable vintage wardrobes, about their...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Marni’s New Milan Flagship Is a Creative Hub for Artists

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Marni unveiled a striking flagship on Via Montenapoleone during Salone del Mobile, reflecting creative director Francesco Risso’s unique vision and aesthetics and standing out on Milan’s tony shopping luxury street. With this new store concept, Risso expressed his wish to further emphasize the location as a creative hub and the brand’s links to art. On the occasion of the furniture and design event, the three-level flagship hosted the site-specific installation by contemporary artist Shoplifter, who represented Iceland at the Venice Biennale in 2019. Standing on the second floor, the installation — only the...
Reuters

Israel calls for U.S.-led regional force build-up against Iran

JERUSALEM, June 14 (Reuters) - Israel and Arab countries that share its worries about Iran should build up a joint force under a U.S. aegis, the Israeli defence minister said on Tuesday ahead of a visit to the region by U.S. President Joe Biden. Iran nuclear programme, and so-far fruitless...
MIDDLE EAST
WWD

Hailey Bieber Shows Off New Tiffany & Co. Designs in First Ad Campaign for the Jeweler

Tiffany & Co. has released its latest star-faced ad campaign, this one featuring Hailey Bieber. The model and multihyphenate is featured in new promotional images for Tiffany’s T collection. It is the first Tiffany advertisement to feature Bieber since the model signed as an official brand ambassador in October 2021. Prior, she was seen in social media campaigns and wore Tiffany jewels to high-profile events.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

Futures edge higher after Monday's rout on Wall Street

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a potential rebound on Wall Street on Tuesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session pushed the S&P 500 into bear market territory. The benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) on Monday closed 20% below its all-time closing high hit on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

ESG Regulatory Heat Intensifies With Latest Raid In DWS

Around 50 German police officers intruded the Frankfurt office of fund manager DWS in May amid a greenwashing probe, the Financial Times reports. DWS CEO Asoka Woehrmann resigned the day after the police arrived to question the staff. The firm invited global regulatory scrutiny after a former executive turned whistleblower Desiree Fixler accused the firm of greenwashing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy