ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Unified approves stipend for substitute teachers

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geI1x_0g60q1fR00

In supporting teachers employed by the district in any capacity, Scottsdale Unified School District has approved a retention stipend for permanent substitutes who were employed during the 2021-22 school year.

A retention bonus encourages employees to continue working with an employer, and this stipend plans to support currently employed substitute teachers to remain at the district in the coming school year.

At the March 8 Scottsdale Unified School District governing board meeting, the district had approved the 2022-23 employee salary schedules and benefits, which included a COVID-19 retention bonus for administrators along with certified and classified employees, according to a district report.

“We value our continuing substitutes who have provided incredible support to our schools and students during the 2021-2022 school year,” the report stated. “We recommend the governing board approve retention stipend to these non-contracted employees.”

Broken up into two installments, the first payment of the installment will serve as a one-time signing bonus of $500 granted that the teacher fills out the paperwork with the intent to return by July 1 and an additional $500 if the substitute remains employed in the fall of 2022.

The stipend for substitutes, which was approved at the May 24 governing board meeting, outlines that the district will pay substitutes a prorated stipend, based on the number of days that a given teacher worked during the past school year.

“The stipend shall be prorated based on days worked during the duration of the 2021-2022 school year with the minimum amount paid being $100,” the report stated.

For example, if a teacher worked 144 out of 180 student contact days, their first payment would equal $800 in total, meaning that their installments would be $400 each. The rate is established by dividing the number of days worked by the total number of student contact days, and that number is then multiplied by $1,000 to find the stipend amount.

According to the report, if a teacher’s rate were lower than the minimum of $100, they would still qualify for the minimum retention stipend.

In total, the cost of these stipends is approximately $120,000, which will be supported through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funding.

Comments / 0

Related
East Valley Tribune

Parents, students plead for help from CUSD

A community shocked by three recent suicides of Chandler Unified School District students spoke out June 8 and told the Governing Board to do more to address the mental health of young people. “No parent should ever, ever have to cut their child down,” said Chad Day, whose son Pierson,...
CHANDLER, AZ
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Critical Race Theory in Prescott Schools – Buz Williams

Prescott School Board Candidate, Brooks Compton, a single parent and father, decided to run for the Board when he found out that at least one of our schools is teaching Critical Race Theory, (or at the very least a clone of that theory). It was being taught at Mile High Middle School, in a 7th grade class, innocuously titled “Life Skills”.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Sorona Quest expands carside services

BULLHEAD CITY — In the coming months, Bullhead City residents may not even need to leave their car to get routine blood work done. Sonora Quest Laboratories is piloting a carside option for routine laboratory testing at three of its Patient Service Centers in Scottsdale, Sun Lakes and Bullhead City.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#Signing Bonus#Stipend#Education
azbigmedia.com

New pay structure makes Phoenix police highest paid in Arizona

Under a new plan to be presented to the Mayor and City Council for approval, Phoenix Police Department salaries would become competitive with other public safety agencies in the market. The goal is to improve officer retention and aid recruitment to address the current shortage of sworn law enforcement officers in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Candidates for Arizona governor will debate on these dates

PHOENIX — With Arizona’s primary election coming up, the leading candidates for the state’s biggest races will square off for a round of debates. The debates include candidates running for the state’s highest elected office: governor. The 2022 primary will be held on Tuesday, August 2,...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

3 high-profile Arizonans recovering from COVID. All of them were vaccinated

PHOENIX — Three high-profile Arizonans each independently announced on Monday that they had tested positive for COVID-19 Gov. Doug Ducey, State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman and Cindy McCain all said they had the virus. None of them are reporting severe symptoms. All three reported that they had been vaccinated before.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

COVID risks up in Arizona

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that six Arizona counties, including Pima, Cochise, and Maricopa, now have a medium level of community spread. Apache and Navajo counties were returned to the high-risk category. Santa Cruz and the remaining counties still are considered to have a low level of community spread for COVID-19, according to the CDC.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

A New Road Coming To Prescott Valley

Town of Prescott Valley, County sign agreement to upgrade Prescott East Highway. The Town of Prescott Valley on Thursday approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with Yavapai County to cooperate in designing, constructing, and maintaining a project to improve traffic circulation and safety on Prescott East Highway. The Town’s Strategic Plan includes the goal of enhancing public safety, infrastructure and connectivity for its residents, and the IGA fits within that goal.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How Arizona’s housing shortage puts state’s red-hot economy at risk

Could failure to solve Arizona’s housing shortage puts Arizona’s red-hot economy at risk?. By every metric, the Arizona economy continues to fire on all cylinders, as evidenced by several recent studies and statistics. A recent deep dive into U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics by Skynova ranked our state third in the nation for workforce gain, with a 7.8 percent increase in jobs added between 2017 and last year. Meanwhile, Arizona’s unemployment rate sits at 3.2 percent, a level of employment success not seen for most of the past half-century. And Moody’s “Back to Normal Index,” which tracks how quickly state economies have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, puts Arizona’s economy at 99 percent of where the state was in March 2020. That ranks eighth out of the 50 states.
ARIZONA STATE
nativesdaily.com

Destination Scottsdale, Arizona for Tourists and People Looking to Relocate

Relocating to scottsdale Arizona is one of the chief craftsmanship communities in the US with north of 125 displays and just New York City has more. The amazingly popular draftsman Frank Lloyd Wright lived nearby during the 1930s and made what is presently known as Taliesin West. His engineering has impacted numerous structures nearby.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert homeowners learn they’re now responsible for repairing sidewalks

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Gilbert homeowner reached out to Arizona’s Family after learning they’re suddenly responsible for repairing the sidewalk in front of their home. It’s something the town had previously done. Unfortunately, the change impacts the entire Cooley Station Phase 1 subdivision, meaning hundreds of families are on the hook. “That shouldn’t be our responsibility,” Jennifer Moralde said.
ABC 15 News

Dozens without A/C at Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ — There’s currently no air conditioning at an apartment complex in Mesa. Nearly 70 units are affected during this triple-digit heat. "Man, it's hot. This is ridiculous, man,” says Elijah Phillips, a resident at Tides on University in Mesa who has been coming home to a non-air-conditioned apartment for five days now.
East Valley Tribune

Queen Creek approves $34 million in road, water work

More than $34 million in road and water system projects are ready to move off the drawing board and into reality in Queen Creek. Queen Creek Council on June 1 approved an increase in the amount necessary for new infrastructure improvements near the intersection of Ironwood and Germann roads that will cost $25 million.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Spokesperson Admits 20,000 ‘Late’ Ballots Were Scanned Before Verification; Expert Says Likely a Crime

In an email exchange with The Arizona Sun Times this week, a Maricopa County Recorder’s office spokesperson may have unwittingly admitted that the county mishandled thousands of ballots from the 2020 general election that one watchdog groups says were accepted after the legal deadline. Megan Gilbertson, the communications director...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Deaths related to the heat continue to rise in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dangerous heat is becoming a more common occurrence around the Valley. Unfortunately, with that comes an increase in the amount of heat-related deaths. There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. But last year, there were 338 in total, with most of those deaths happening outdoors.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
viatravelers.com

17 Best Things to do in Prescott, Arizona

Prescott, Arizona is a fabulous and fantastic vacation destination that you may not have considered before – but you should!. Although Prescott is small as cities go – only 43,000 people live in Prescott and only 130,000 reside in the entire metropolitan area – there are lots of things to see in Prescott and the beauty in this area is breathtaking and unmatched.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
738
Followers
1K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy