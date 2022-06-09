MPD: Man arrested for 2nd murder in 6 years

Above is Daphne Police dashcam video of the wreck. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people from Prichard are suspects in a robbery that happened Saturday, June 11 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to officials with the Daphne Police Department. Police said they responded to the Jubilee Square on Sunday. When they did, the two suspects […]

DAPHNE, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO