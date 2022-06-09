ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

MPD: Man arrested for 2nd murder in 6 years

By Christian Hinkel
WPMI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have arrested 22-year-old Algernon Grayson for the murder of 42-year-old...

mynbc15.com

Comments / 17

Cheryl McCoy
4d ago

4 years! What a slap in the face for the victims and their families. Is it any wonder why crime is getting worse - no accountability. Whomever was responsible for allowing this type of wrist slapping for a criminal should be prosecuted.

Reply
5
tim mccraney
4d ago

why was he out either the prosecutor sucked at doing their job or the judge but justice has failed us again

Reply
4
90'sBaby
4d ago

Quit having mercy on these monsters and throw the book at them. That's what you do. No explanation, no talking..just straight action.

Reply
2
Related
WKRG News 5

Man yelling profanities arrested, goes to hospital for cutting forehead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday after standing in a public driveway and screaming profanities at other people. Mobile police officers were called to Magnolia R.V. Park on Dauphin Island Parkway after receiving reports of property damage. When they arrived, police found Ross Kemp, 22, […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One killed in shooting at party in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope police said a man was killed in a shooting at a party early Saturday morning. Investigators said it happened around 1 a.m. on Twin Beech Road. When officers arrived, they learned that Cory Terrell Edwards Jr. had been shot and rushed to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Edwards was later pronounced dead at University Hospital in Mobile.
FAIRHOPE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Cameron Montgomery

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who Marshals say could be in the Mobile or Daphne area. Cameron Montgomery was sentenced to 6 years […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead after shooting in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. FPD responded to Twin Beech Road around 1 a.m. on June 11 after receiving a call of shots fired at a party. When police arrived they discovered a male victim, later identified as Cory Terrell […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

Fairhope Police: One dead in Twin Beech Rd shooting

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Fairhope Police, on June 11, 2022, at approximately 1:00 AM Fairhope Police received a call of shots fired at a party on Twin Beech Road. Upon arrival it was discovered that a male gunshot victim had been transported to Thomas Hospital by personal...
FAIRHOPE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Mpd#6 Years#Violent Crime
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Missing autistic man suffers paranoid schizophrenia

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old man with high-functioning autism and paranoid schizophrenia. Marshal Lee has been in Mobile for a week staying with a temporary foster family on Azalea Road, police said. He left the residence...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for intimidating a witness of a crime he committed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested after he and two other people threatened a witness that had information about a shooting the man was involved in, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Police said Kentrail Franks, 19, was responsible for a shooting where a bullet hit an unoccupied vehicle. The […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Inmate escapes from prison in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are looking for a man who escaped from the Fountain Correctional facility in Atmore. Escambia County Alabama Sheriff Heath Jackson confirmed that 41-year-old Edward Williams escaped from Fountain Sunday morning. According to prison records, Williams was serving a 999-year prison sentence for several counts […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man dies in Prichard after being shot in Saraland

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police investigate after Prichard Police officers found a man shot to death in the parking lot of a restaurant. It happened Saturday afternoon. A person was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon, outside McMillian’s Barbecue restaurant in downtown Prichard. Prichard Police officers say the victim was shot in Saraland and […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man shot, 17-year-old arrested

UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting that happened at Moot Drive. Investigators learned that a vehicle pulled up to the man’s home. The man was shot while standing in his front yard. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest by a 17-year-old juvenile […]
wvtm13.com

Teen charged in shooting death of 3-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a 13-year-old boy is charged with criminally negligent homicide after he allegedly shot a 3-year-old in the head while playing. Mobile County sheriff's officials say the two children were playing at a residence when the older child hid in a closet and discovered an air rifle.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Former officer arrested, demanded officers kill him: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile Police officer, who resigned in March after an investigation into his relationship with a minor, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail after an altercation just after midnight in McIntosh where he was tased, shot at and, after fleeing in a car, crashed into a convenience […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope community mourns tragic death of CJ Edwards

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Friends and family remembered Corey Terrell Edwards Jr. (CJ), who Fairhope police said was shot and killed at a party early Saturday morning. According to Fairhope PD, it happened around 1 a.m. on Twin Beech Road. They told FOX10 CJ was rushed to Thomas Hospital in a personal vehicle, then airlifted to University Hospital, where he later died.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man seriously injured in Saraland crash

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Police Department is investigating a crash where one man was seriously injured.  The crash happened Friday, June 10 at Highway 43 near Burger King in Saraland. Currently, it is not known how many vehicles were involved in the wreck or if anyone else was injured. The crash was so […]
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

13-year-old calls Mobile elementary school, makes threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center after calling an elementary school and making a threat, according to Mobile Police Department officials. The administration at Fonde Elementary School contacted police after receiving a threat over the phone on Thursday, June 9. When police arrived, they found out that a male […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy