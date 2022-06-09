ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Jabari Smith Jr. to work out with the Thunder in pre-draft visit

By Clemente Almanza
 4 days ago
Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. said on Thursday he has only two scheduled workouts with NBA teams: the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Smith Jr. worked out with the Magic on Thursday and is expected to work out for the Thunder in the near future, per Rookie Wire’s Cody Taylor. Smith Jr. is projected by most national mocks to go first overall in the 2022 NBA draft, so the Thunder will likely not have a chance to select him.

This seems like a case of the Thunder doing their due diligence by scheduling a workout with Smith Jr. as it will be the only time both parties will be able to officially talk to each other before the draft.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 23.

