EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso rent help program has closed after helping more than 8,200 families throughout El Paso and managing more than $38 million for rental assistance to tenants and landlords impacted by COVID-19. The Paso del Norte Community Foundation launched the EP Rent Help program in April 2020 to prevent evictions and homelessness due to the pandemic.

EL PASO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO