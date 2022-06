Louisiana sportsbook operators face clear limits on promotional play deductions under a new state law set to tax effect in July. Starting July 1, each Louisiana sports betting licensee will be limited to $5 million per year in free play credit – regardless of how many sportsbooks are partnered with each licensee. Most licensees in the state have only one sportsbook partner, but state regulators say the limit applies whether they have one or two partners going forward.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO