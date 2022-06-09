ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

City of Columbia’s Fire in the Sky celebration to be held at Stephens Lake Park

By Karl Wehmhoener
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The City of Columbia will be hosting its Fire in the Sky celebration for the first time at Stephens Lake Park this year.

In a letter sent out to Stephens Lake Park residents, Gabe Huffington, acting director of the Columbia Parks and Recreation, says Stephens Lake Park was chosen after evaluations of multiple locations.

Festivities for the event will begin at 6 p.m. with children’s activities, live entertainment and food trucks at the park and the fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m. and is anticipated to last 20 minutes.

Huffington says the choice to move to Stephens Lake Park was an important one.

"Our staff felt it was important to contact the neighbors of the park to let everyone know about the event location, activities and fireworks display in advance. After moving the Fire in the Sky celebration to various locations in recent years, our staff felt it was important to find park space large enough to safely accommodate the event and provide optimum viewing of the fireworks display. Stephens Lake Park was evaluated as a site for the event along with other locations. The park has ample space for activities associated with the event and provides enough space for the fireworks display and required fall zone. The park also offers the necessary elevation for the fireworks display to be seen from multiple vantage points in the City," said Huffington in a release.

The city had previously explored Stephens Lake Park as a potential site for the event in Jan. 2021.

The City of Columbia will close East Walnut to non-residential traffic that evening. The Columbia Police Department will provide traffic management support during the event, and residents who live on East Walnut will not need a pass to access the street that evening.

Visitors will also be able to use the hospital parking lot thanks to Boone Hospital.

