Leeds in talks over £10m move for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca to end the Spaniard's torrid time in the Bundesliga... as Jesse Marsch plots another signing to bolster his squad

By Simon Jones
 4 days ago

Leeds United are discussing a £10million move for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca.

The 25-year-old holding player will be allowed to leave the German champions this summer after making minimal impact since joining from Espanyol in 2020.

However, Leeds director of football Victor Orta believes the Spain U21 international would suit the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Az2MR_0g60o0Hm00
Spanish midfielder Marc Roca could make the move from Bayern Munich to Leeds United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y92EC_0g60o0Hm00
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is keen to make the 25-year-old his latest summer signing

West Ham had been credited with interest in Roca too but David Moyes is assessing other options.

Roca, who made more than 100 appearances in LaLiga but has struggled to nail down a place in Bayern's side, is two years into a five-year contract at the Bundesliga giants.

The Spaniard, part of the squad that won the European Under-21 Championship in 2019, has only played in 15 league games for Bayern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrRdq_0g60o0Hm00
Roca has struggled for game time since joining Bayern from Spanish side Espanyol in 2020

Leeds face competition from Aston Villa, meanwhile, for West Ham's young forward Sonny Perkins.

The Elland Road club have already bolstered their squad by signing Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg.

The 24-year-old has agreed a five-year deal at Elland Road and will officially join the Yorkshire side on July 1.

The right-back is Leeds' second signing of the summer transfer window - and their second from Salzburg, former club of head coach Jesse Marsch - following the capture of Brenden Aaronson.

