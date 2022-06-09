ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

Three dead in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing facility

By Ricardo Tovar
 4 days ago
SMITHSBURG, Mary. (KION-TV)-- Three people are dead after a shooting at a manufacturing facility, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at Columbia Machine on the 12900 block of Bikle Road bear Smithsburg High and Middle Schools, according to our FOX News affiliate.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he has been briefed on the shooting. He said MSP responded to the incident and chased a suspect at the scene. During the chase, the Governor said, the suspect fired and shot a state trooper in the shoulder and the trooper returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The Governor said he was not sure of the condition of the shooter or the trooper.

Investigators have not revealed any details about what led up to the incident, according to our FOX affiliate.

The post Three dead in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing facility appeared first on KION546 .

