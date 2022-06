ABILENE, Texas — Rising temperatures and increased use means high potential for falling water levels for the source of Abilene’s water supply. Abilene gets its water from several different lakes throughout the Big Country, most notably is Lake Fort Phantom, but with elevated water use this summer so far in addition to a lack of rain in 2022, the levels of all those lakes are dropping.

ABILENE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO