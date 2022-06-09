ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onekama, MI

Onekama softball preps for regionals

By Mitch Vosburg
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following a marathon win for a district title, the Portagers look to keep their season alive in...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pentwater, MI
City
Lake Leelanau, MI
City
Suttons Bay, MI
City
Onekama, MI
City
Holton Township, MI
City
Frankfort, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Onekama, MI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Mary#Falcons#Sports#Onekama High School#Bulldogs#Portagers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
MLB
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
690
Followers
907
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy