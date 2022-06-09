ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

All Indiana Artist: Tasha Bradley

By Meghan Stratton
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our All Indiana Artist today is a warrior. Her...

www.wishtv.com

WISH-TV

All Indiana Artist: Heather Hobbs

Today’s All Indiana Artist is Heather Hobbs. She’s a little bit country and a little bit rock ‘n’ roll with a touch of R&B and pop!. Hobbs started singing when she was eight years old and hasn’t looked back since. You may have seen her...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Communities open cooling stations amid record heat

(WISH) — Tuesday could be the hottest day in Indiana since September 2013, and communities on Monday announced they’re opening cooling centers and stations. In Hendricks County, the Emergency Management Agency has announced these cooling stations: Guilford Township Public Library in Plainfield, the Danville Public Library, the Avon-Washington Township Public Library, and Northview Christian Church.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Monumental Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is, director of Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Bruce Kettler. The Monumental Marketplace event is Friday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. “We’ll start...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Will the power stay on during Indiana’s heat wave?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major test of the electrical grid is coming this week as temperatures approach record-high territory. I-Team 8 asked local electric power providers: Will the system meet demand when it hits the peak?. The bottom line, the electrical grid — or at least the people keeping...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Just 53% of Indiana high school grads went to college in ’20

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education says the pandemic caused the percentage of the state’s high school graduates pursuing college or other post-secondary training to fall to 53% in 2020. The commission said in its College Readiness Report released Thursday that that number was six...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Record-breaking heat expected for Tuesday and Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking storm chances through Monday evening before we gear up for the hottest stretch of weather in ten years here in central Indiana. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for parts of central Indiana until 10 PM EDT. Heat advisories also remain in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: 1/6 committee; abortion laws; proposed $225 refund

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”:. Catch state officials’ reaction to the House 1/6 committee prime-time hearing. Learn if changes might be coming in June to Indiana’s abortion laws. Hear some responses to the proposed $225 refund for state taxpayers.

