Person critical after shooting at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars this week after admitting to shooting and killing one person. Carl Williams, 31, is charged with second-degree murder after a shooting over the weekend that killed one man. On June 12, the Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Woodcliff...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) released photos of the car they say was used in a deadly shooting in Raleigh earlier this month. Officers were called to a shooting near James Road and Austin Peay Highway around 2:45 p.m. on June 3. They found a woman,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department reported three different overnight shootings resulting in three deaths and leaving three ohters in the hospital. According to MPD’s Twitter account, the first shooting happened Saturday night around 11:06 p.m. Two people were found shot on Silver Street near South Memphis. Both...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after shots rang out in a local neighborhood. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Silver Street just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department confirmed that there were two more shootings on Sunday in addition to the Saturday night shooting and two Sunday morning shootings that were previously reported. The shootings happened within hours of each other, leaving one man dead and the other in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Michael Johnson remembers his sister as a person who was strong, assertive but caring. “She was every person’s dream sister,” he said. “Gloria was great.” Johnson was only a child when his sister disappeared. It was a day that no one in his family will ever forget. Memphis Police said 19-year-old Gloria […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one dead. Officers responded to the 700 block of Jackson Avenue for a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead, officials...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been arrested after officers said found guns, weed and promethazine where the suspects were gambling. Officers received a gambling and drug complaint Thursday in the 900 block of Seattle Street. When they arrived, two of the suspects tried to flee the scene. Police soon caught Leroy Cloyd, 21, and […]
At least eight people have been shot and five people killed in weekend violence across Memphis. Four of the shootings happened within a four hour span of time. “When are the people of Memphis going to wake up and realize that the city council and the mayor’s office have turned the city into a war zone,” one angry KWAM NewsTalk Memphis listener asked. “We can’t even let our kids play safely in the parks. And all the city council wants to do is rename streets after Black Lives Matter.”
Several people were injured in a chain-reaction crash involving five SUVs in Dunklin County on Friday, June 10. A Hickory, Ky. woman was killed in crash involving fertilizer truck on Saturday, June 11. Cape Girardeau to hold first community-wide Juneteenth Day Celebration. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Ron North, Chairman...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for fatally shooting a man at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser Sunday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Woodcliff Road where they found Darius Collier suffering from several gunshot wounds. Collier was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died, and three others were injured after being involved in a car accident on Jackson Avenue and Scott Street. Officers responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Four vehicles were involved in the accident. Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries, and another person […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in South Memphis Saturday afternoon. On Jun 11 at approximately 3:15 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Woodward Street. When officers arrived, they found one man shot. The victim was...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a person who robbed a woman at Kroger. The robbery happened in the parking lot at the Kroger on Poplar Avenue, near Kirby Parkway. The incident was caught on camera. The man walked up to the victim, who was standing near...
Memphis police are investigating yet another shooting in downtown Memphis. Exclusive video filmed by Black Wood News shows the victim was hit inside a vehicle. He was reportedly struck in the leg. You can watch the full video below. “They’ve turned out city into a war zone,” one furious person...
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a shots fired call near the East Haven apartments on Sunday, June 12. Officers were called to the area in reference to a someone firing a handgun into the air. When they arrived, witnesses reportedly told officers that a male fired one...
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend. Police were called to the 400 block of East 13 Street in Caruthersville on Saturday, June 11 around 11:30 p.m. According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a woman was found lying...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family is seeking answers after they say a 16-year-old boy was brutally beaten by a group of teens and a woman in Orange Mound. Terrance Raymond’s mother Bernice Talley says a video shows him hospitalized and badly beaten. “He could’ve died,” she said. The scare happened Friday night. Terrance was at a […]
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - An Osceola man is being held on a $750,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him with first-degree murder. Investigators arrested 26-year-old Qurdell Coleman on Tuesday, June 7, in connection with the May 31 shooting death of Regginald Thomas. According to court documents,...
Comments / 1