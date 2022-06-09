Person critical after shooting at Peppertree Apartments

At least eight people have been shot and five people killed in weekend violence across Memphis. Four of the shootings happened within a four hour span of time. “When are the people of Memphis going to wake up and realize that the city council and the mayor’s office have turned the city into a war zone,” one angry KWAM NewsTalk Memphis listener asked. “We can’t even let our kids play safely in the parks. And all the city council wants to do is rename streets after Black Lives Matter.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO