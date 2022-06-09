Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Game 4

Michael Jordan had two distinct phases in his career, for the early part of his NBA stint, MJ was an incredible scorer, a lock for MVP, and the best scorer in the league. And for the latter half, he was a ruthless winning machine, dominating the NBA and leading the Chicago Bulls to two separate three-peats. in the 1990s.
"I've never been excited to go to Boston, I'll tell you that." The Warriors have their fourth title in eight years within their sights. A 104-94 Game 5 win over the Celtics gave the Warriors a 3-2 series lead, meaning they could hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy at TD Garden after Thursday night’s Game 6.
Entering Game 5 of the 2022 Finals, Stephen Curry made at least one 3-pointer in 132 consecutive postseason games (which, incidentally, is every postseason game in which he'd ever played), and he'd made multiple 3-pointers in 38 straight playoff games. Counting the regular season, Curry had made at least one 3-pointer in 233 consecutive games. Those were all NBA records.
The Green Bay Packers took quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which raised questions and brought drama surrounding the team's longterm plans with Aaron Rodgers. Rumors continued last season that Rodgers would be leaving Green Bay, but after he signed a four-year, $200 million extension with the team this offseason, Love will have to wait for any possible starting job.
Second-year center James Wiseman didn't play at all for the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors this season due to a right knee injury, but his return to action is approaching. Following a plasma-rich injection in April, Wiseman is getting close to clearance for full contact, and as a result there's optimism within the organization that he could return to action in Summer League in July, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.
There is no longer an undefeated team in the USFL. It took nine weeks for the Birmingham Stallions to suffer their first loss, but it finally happened Saturday in the second-to-last week of the regular season. The Houston Gamblers upset the Stallions 17-15 as Birmingham fell to 8-1. The Stallions...
Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
College basketball's most distinct and unusual regular-season event for next season will take place on a professional baseball field in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 11, sources told CBS Sports. On the women's side, Wisconsin will face Kansas State. The doubleheader is being billed as the "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle," according to a source, and the game will be held at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Television partners and exact game times have not yet been finalized, sources said. Sports marketing firm Intersport, which also runs the CBS Sports Classic each December, is organizing the event.
Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
Longoria (hamstring) remains on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria left Friday's game with left hamstring tightness and didn't appear in Saturday's contest. Exactly how much more time he'll have to miss is unclear. Wilmer Flores will get the start at the hot corner Sunday.
Taylor was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants in the bottom of the eighth inning with an apparent facial injury, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor bobbled what would have been a running catch during Sunday's matchup, and he collided with the wall in left field. The 31-year-old's sunglasses appeared to cut him near his right eye, and he exited the game after visiting with a trainer. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he'll have at least one day to rest prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Angels.
Walker went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-1 win over Philadelphia. Walker knocked an RBI double in the fifth inning and added a two-run single in the sixth. The three-RBI day matched the total output over his previous 10 games. He improved his slash line to .207/.302/.474 with 31 RBI and 26 extra-base hits through 242 plate appearances.
Fortes went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Astros. Fortes got aboard on an error and stole second in the second inning. Speed typically isn't a big component of a catcher's game -- this was Fortes' first steal in six contests this season, and he's never had more than six in a season in the minors. The 25-year-old has been limited to 24 plate appearances, but he's racked up seven hits, including two home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored through six contests this season. Continued success at the plate could see Fortes begin to chip away at Jacob Stallings' playing time.
Greinke (elbow) struck out four over five shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He allowed one hit and no other baserunners in the outing. Greinke retired the 15 of the 16 hitters he faced with extreme efficiency, needing just 49 pitches (33 strikes) to get the job done. Though the Royals might have preferred Greinke to work longer Sunday after missing his previous two turns through the big-league rotation with an elbow injury, he looks like he'll be ready to make his next start with Kansas City. Assuming Greinke checks out fine once he's re-evaluated by the big-league training staff, he could return from the 15-day injured list and slot into the Royals rotation Friday in Oakland.
Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Astros. Rojas singled and stole second in the fourth inning, ending an 0-for-13 skid at the plate. The shortstop's gone 7-for-36 (.194) through 11 games in June, but he's retained a starting role with Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) sidelined. After notching 13 steals in 16 tries last year, Rojas has just two thefts in three attempts so far in 2022. He's added a .213/.280/.320 slash line with four home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles and a triple in 50 games.
Skubal (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. After pitching well through the first three innings, Skubal was touched up for four runs in the fourth. He allowed four extra-base hits and needed 34 pitches to complete the frame. It was the most runs given up in a start by the lefty since April 28, ending a streak of seven straight starts in which he pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old is still having an excellent year with a 2.71 ERA and 75:12 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Texas.
Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
Knebel experienced tightness in his shoulder while warming up during Saturday's game against Arizona, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Knebel ultimately wasn't called upon to close the game, as the Phillies scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to extend their lead to 4-0, but it looks as though the veteran righty probably wouldn't have entered even if the lead remained at three runs. He'll be evaluated Sunday, with a trip to the injured list seemingly a possibility. Seranthony Dominguez's numbers suggest he deserves the first shot at the closer role should Knebel be forced to miss time, though seniority could grant Brad Hand and his 127 career saves the opportunity instead.
Poyer will attend mandatory minicamp this week, though he's still seeking an extension with Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Poyer already opted out of OTAs due to his displeasure with his contract situation. The Bills reportedly are in contact with his agents, though, and the fact he returned to practice could be a good sign that a deal is imminent. Poyer and Micah Hyde are considered one of the best safety duos in the league, so Buffalo has a strong interest in keeping the two together for this season's run at the Super Bowl.
Llovera was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Monday's game against Kansas City. Llovera has appeared in nine games for the Giants in 2022, putting together a 5.87 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with a 9:2 K:BB across 7.2 frames. Heliot Ramos was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
