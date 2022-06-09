ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Racing Louisville trades original members Cece Kizer, Addisyn Merrick to Kansas City

By Jonathan Saxon, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPpfA_0g60mNZe00

Racing Louisville made some roster moves on Thursday, as the team sent forward Cece Kizer and defender Addisyn Merrick to the Kansas City Current in a trade.

The trade would gain Racing Louisville an international roster slot for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, as well as $150,000 in allocation money. Racing could see a further $25,000 from the deal if Kizer meets certain performance-based goals with the Current.

We would like to thank Addie and Cece, who joined us from the start and worked hard to help us launch Racing Louisville,” said the club’s president, James O’Connor. “We wish them every success as they continue their careers closer to home.”

Mark your cale:The Women's Cup is returning to Louisville this summer. Here's what to know

Both Kizer and Merrick were on the first ever Racing Louisville roster when the team selected them during the 2020 NWSL Expansion Draft. Kizer scored seven goals for Racing in 26 appearances last season.

"Both players have asked to be back closer to their families, and in these cases we always want the best for the player," said Racing head coach Kim Björkegren. "We thank both for what they've done for the club."

Racing Louisville (2-3-2) continues there season on June 11 when they host Angel City FC (3-3-1) at 8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium.

Reach Jonathan Saxon at JSaxon@gannett.com or 502-715-1393 and follow him on Twitter at @TheSleepyScribe.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Addisyn Merrick
Person
Cece Kizer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy