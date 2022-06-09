Ohio woman pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide of jail officer

WARREN – An Ohio woman recently pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in which police said she caused the death of a Lawrence County Jail corrections officer.

Alexandria Morales, 27, of Hubbard, pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Morales is charged with running over and killing Amanda Markowitz in the early morning hours of Aug. 27 in Liberty Township, Trumbull County, Ohio.

Markowitz was a correctional officer at the Lawrence County Jail. Morales is awaiting sentencing.