ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg native Celebrity Fitness Trainer DB Donamatrix shares health tips, talent, money

By Kristi K. Higgins, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEcwZ_0g60lSmG00

PETERSBURG — How did Petersburg native Don "DB Donamatrix" Brooks, a celebrity fitness trainer, react to his hometown being ranked the unhealthiest city in Virginia once again?

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison released the findings of the 2022 County Health Rankings in April. Petersburg was ranked dead last for the fifth time in a row.

In 2018, DB Donamatrix was recognized for his contributions to the fitness and wellness industries. The City of Petersburg proclaimed April 3rd as Don-A-Matrix Day to encourage all citizens to promote good health activities and become physically active.

"Donamatrix Day is special to me," DB Donamatrix, a VSU alumni, said. "My mission is to make a difference that will have a lasting impact on the children, families, schools, government and everyone back home."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8KqT_0g60lSmG00

See if you spot someone you know...: Petersburg fit fest Donamatrix Day 2022: Progress-Index exclusive, 70 images, video

In March, DB Donamatrix openly expressed how it hurts to read negative headlines about his hometown. The man with the plan who desires to change the narrative of health outcomes about Petersburg provides his take on the 2022 report completed by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"I'm impressed with Petersburg's 90% rate for access to exercise opportunities. This is huge," DB Donamatrix said. "The 47% mammography screening is worth highlighting too. The mayor, city council and Petersburg are doing a lot to help improve the City's health rankings."

Petersburg's child poverty rate of 36%, single-parent household rate of 52% and long commute-driving alone rate of 34% grabbed DB Donamatrix's attention and sparked a discussion about exercise psychology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfpvZ_0g60lSmG00

"Don's most popular slogan 'Mind Right, Body Ready' was inspired by his ongoing study of exercise psychology which focuses on the connection between the mind and body and promotes involvement and enjoyment through exercise," Teri Benson, a key organizer of Donamatrix Day said. "Theoretical and conceptual frameworks in exercise psychology are used to carefully plan and execute Donamatrix Day."

"Yes, Petersburg has made exercise opportunities accessible to the people who live there, but these same people are single parents working hard to take care of their household financially... paying rent, mortgage, bills," DB Donamatrix said. "Until we are able to reduce the child poverty rate and the overall city's poverty rate, increase local job opportunities which will reduce the daily driving commute, and encourage dual-income households, it will continue to be hard for families to purchase better food choices and make decisions to attend free workouts held at local community centers or churches a priority."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlV00_0g60lSmG00

DB Donamatrix suggestions:

  • Incorporate gym and training facilities in city buildings and schools.
  • Install exercise equipment at outdoor parks.
  • Replace typical vending machine snacks and drinks with healthier options.
  • Start or end staff meetings, the school day, and classes with 5-10 minute exercises, meditation or yoga to influence movement and positive mental health.

"Solutions that increase daily/hourly movement without disrupting family routines before or after work or school are important," DB Donamatrix said. "It is also key to come up with ways to lead healthy lifestyles without spending money on additional gas or transportation costs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2H9i_0g60lSmG00

Negative headlines hurt DB Donamatrix: Petersburg ranked VA's unhealthiest city: Fitness guru offers ways to close health gaps

New activity: 6-mile family bike ride: Petersburg fitness festival Donamatrix Day: Family fun for all ages, abilities

Donamatrix Day

"One of the difficulties we have faced with executing Donamatrix Day is gaining sponsorship. Not many health, fitness and wellness companies believe in a city that is deemed the unhealthiest or in a city that may not give them much buzz," Benson said. "However, Don is never discouraged. He moves forward every year funding most of the fitness festival himself."

The 2022 free fitness festival for all abilities, ages and fitness levels took place on Saturday, April 2 at the Petersburg Sports Complex. It consisted of a 6-mile family bike ride, bike safety checks, music, group fitness, fishing, health screenings, kids fitness, exhibits, demonstrations, healthy food options and more.

Donamatrix Day was inspired by DB Donamatrix's commitment to shift the way his hometown views fitness, nutrition, physical health and mental health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTiSN_0g60lSmG00

1000s of books for only a buck or two: Chesterfield County Public Library four-day book sale at fairgrounds: All genres $1-2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdmHz_0g60lSmG00

Your support helps keep the lights on at The Progress-Index! We are passionate about telling Petersburg's stories. Stay connected with our articles, enterprise reporting and more by clicking "Subscribe" at the top of the page.

How did Petersburg become the city with the poorest health in Virginia?

“Solving this will require a radical change in the underlying assumptions around how the City got there," DB Donamatrix said. "My mission is bigger than fitness."

The fitness guru shared the following information:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported that fewer than 50% of Americans participate in regular physical activity [Ekkekakis, P., Zenko, Z., Sports Psychology, 2016]. While most adults recognize the health benefits of exercise, they have associated exercise with displeasure.

Research further explains that negative emotions change decision-making behavior. This information highlights the public health challenge of increasing participation in physical activity to enhance physical health and to buoy the psychological benefits associated with physical activity [Acevedo, E., The Oxford Handbook of Exercise Psychology, 2012].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2gQn_0g60lSmG00

"Don will not give up on his hometown," Benson said. "He will continue to collaborate with the City of Petersburg Mayor and City of Petersburg Parks & Leisure Services to address the City’s chronic health conditions."

DB Donamatrix's fitness system Donamatrix Methodology is trusted by Hollywood’s most famous celebrities. His training studio is located at 7704 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Calif.

Visit donamatrix.com to learn more about the man with a plan who credits the City of Petersburg for his success.

DB Donamatrix is confident Petersburg will become one of the fittest and healthiest places in the Country.

Fifth time in a row...: What makes a city healthy? Study puts Petersburg's 'health' at the bottom of the Va. list.

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly columnist is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on Twitter @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram, and subscribe to us at progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg native Celebrity Fitness Trainer DB Donamatrix shares health tips, talent, money

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Richmond Chick-fil-A location looking to hire up to 70 people

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chick-fil-A in Stratford Hills is looking to hire up to 70 people. There will be a hiring event at the restaurant on June 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. All positions and shifts are available, along with management. Hospitality professionals start at $12 per hour if they can commit to full-time. Assistant managers begin at $15 per hour.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Juneteenth events in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Juneteeth, short for June nineteenth, commemorates the day slavery ended in the United States when federal troops arrived at Gavelston, Texas in 1865 to ensure all enslaved people would be freed. These troops came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Juneteenth...
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Northside Farmers Market Starts Up on Thursday

I haven’t seen a list of vendors but you can apply or just get a little more information at Northside Food Access. As a way to increase healthy food access in the Northside of Richmond, Virginia, the Northside Food Access Coalition is building a cold storage unit to run a farmers’ market/ community supported agriculture (CSA) hybrid on the Brookland Park Corridor adjacent to Richmond Community High School. The Market will partner with local Virginia farmers to purchase freshly harvested and culturally relevant produce in bulk midweek and provide cold storage to extend produce freshness to be sold on the weekend.
styleweekly.com

Taking it to the Streets

Like many others, March 2020 was a defining time for Monica and Jayson Fuentes. Current owners of ValerEats food truck, the two sought more out of life than their previous jobs in insurance. While simultaneously working and caring for their four children from home during the pandemic, the Fuentes’ decided they needed a change.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Petersburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Petersburg, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Petersburg, VA
Lifestyle
City
Petersburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Fitness#Fitness Trainer#Exercise Equipment#Health Benefits#Vsu
NBC12

USPS hosts hiring event in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond branch of the United States Postal Service is kicking off a two-week hiring event. The USPS has more than 100 full-time and part-time positions with starting pay of over $18 an hour. The hiring event will happen Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 14...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Henrico Citizen

Winning recipe: Petersburg broils Hopewell 71-58

Petersburg handed Hopewell a tough 71-58 loss during this Virginia boys high school basketball game. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Richmond youth violence prevention grants announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of Richmond grassroots organizations are splitting a big pot of money to find ways to keep area youth away from violence this summer. More than 35 groups are on the receiving end of a total of $425,000 in grant money. Those groups are creating positive youth programs and services this summer, targeting those between 12 and 19.
Inside Nova

Highest-paying jobs in Norfolk that don't require a college degree

Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

2K+
Followers
554
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy