Britney Spears & Kevin Federline’s 2 Sons Won’t Be at Her Wedding With Sam Asghari

When we woke up this morning, we had no idea when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were planning to exchange their wedding vows. And yet, it’s finally here. Spears and Asghari are reportedly tying the knot today, and we can only imagine how happy the “Toxic” hitmaker must be. Throughout the day, we’ve been learning more and more details about Asghari and Spears’ nuptials, including the guest list. But it looks like two very significant people in the longtime entertainer’s life won’t be in attendance — her teenage sons.

16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, both of whom Spears shares with former husband Kevin Federline, won’t be among the few guests at Spears and Asghari’s intimate wedding later today. Despite their absence, the two boys wish their mom the very best. “They’re happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline’s longtime attorney, shared with People. “It’s their night and they didn’t want to take away from them.”

While Spears has been fairly reticent to share certain details about her sons (honestly, we don’t blame her), it seems the two teenagers have developed a close bond with Asghari. But more importantly, Spears’ boys clearly want to see their mom happy. On the rare occasion the “Gimme More” singer shares photos of her sons, she’s always gushing about them.

There’s no denying just how close Spears is with Sean Preston and Jayden James, and we can only guess that Spears and Asghari will get together with the singer’s sons to celebrate this thrilling new chapter in their life together. Spears has been through so much in the last year alone. It’s so exciting to see her thriving and fully embracing this new beginning with the love and support of her two boys.

