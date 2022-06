We would like to provide an update to the community regarding the lawsuit filed by a group of. residents in an attempt to block Town Meeting’s vote, by a greater than two-to-one margin, to purchase property at 139 The Great Road for a new fire station. It is concerning to the Select Board that a small group of residents, led by abutters to the property, are taking extraordinary measures to subvert the will of Town Meeting, potentially costing taxpayers far more for this important project and resulting in significant delays, simply because they disagree with the result.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 22 DAYS AGO