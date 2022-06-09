ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland mass shooting: Everything we know

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Independent— Latest mass shooting reportedly claims at least three lives. Global News—Everything we know so far about the Texas mass school...

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma band director faces federal rape charges

MARLOW, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma band director on federal rape charges. William Daniel, a former teacher at Marlow High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Federal court documents say the incidents happened between February and May. A grand jury indicted Daniel on...
MARLOW, OK
1 dead, 4 injured near Big Four Bridge in Kentucky

ABC News— Multiple teenagers have been shot Saturday near the Big Four Bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, police said. ABC News—5 injured in shooting near Big Four Bridge in Kentucky. Multiple teenagers have been shot Saturday near the Big Four Bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, police said. WCVB—1 dead, 1...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Holly Clouse: Missing Texas infant found alive more than 40 years after parents’ murders

HOUSTON — Holly Marie Clouse has her mother’s smile. Until recently, the 42-year-old, now known by another name, had no way of knowing about that resemblance, or about the family from which she came. As an infant in Florida in 1980, Holly was barely a year old when her parents, newlyweds Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn, uprooted their small family and headed to Texas for a job opportunity.
HOUSTON, TX
KTUL

2 dead in Vian shooting, 3rd person injured

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Two people were fatally shot Friday in Vian. The Sequoyah County sheriff told 40/29 News in Arkansas that the people fatally shot were a woman and her ex-husband. Another person was shot and taken to a hospital, and he’s expected to survive. The shooting...
VIAN, OK
Kiss 103.1 FM

Baby Holly Missing for 42 Years Found Alive and Well in Oklahoma

Back in 1980, a mysterious murder took place in Houston, Texas that left authorities searching for a one year old baby girl. Her name is Holly and she's finally been found, 42 years later living in Oklahoma. Unsolved Murder. January 12, 1981, the bodies of Dean and Tina Linn Clouse...
KHBS

Vian, Oklahoma, shooting deaths prompt FBI investigation

VIAN, Okla. — Two people were shot and killed in Vian, Oklahoma, Friday morning. The victims were a woman and her ex-husband, Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane told 40/29 News. Their bodies were found at a home on San Bois Court where the woman lived with her boyfriend. A...
VIAN, OK
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Will Enter The State On Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hot and rather humid Monday produced a few stray storms near Washington, DC, and south of Baltimore.  Everyone should expect humid conditions for the rest of the day.  The next round of storms or showers will likely arrive on Tuesday morning.  The WJZ weather team has been tracking two separate clusters of showers and thunderstorms. One is over Kentucky and West Virginia. The other is over Michigan. Both of the storms have had a history of creating damaging winds and heavy rain.  All signs point to a cluster of storms moving into the local region on Tuesday morning. The WJZ has declared...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
TULSA, OK
PennLive.com

Delaware man dies during Escape the Cape Triathlon

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware man died Sunday while participating in the Escape the Cape Triathlon in New Jersey, race officials said. The News Journal reports that the man went into distress during the water portion of the race. According to a joint statement from DelMoSports and the Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Multi-Vehicle Collision Kills 93-Year-Old Man In Western Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a 93-year-old man in western Maryland on Sunday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police troopers responded to a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on US Route 219 at Pine Ridge Road in Accident, Maryland, around 12:20 p.m., police said. Investigators believe that 93-year-old Harry France of Friendsville, Maryland, was traveling north on Route 219 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he crossed into the southbound lanes and side-swiped a 2016 Chevy Trax.  France then drove directly toward a 2021 Ford F350 pickup truck and hit it head-on, according to authorities. France was declared dead at the site of the collision.  The occupants of the truck were taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland, to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.  No one in the Chevy Trax was injured during the incident. Route 219 was closed until about 4 p.m. following the crash, according to authorities. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.
ACCIDENT, MD
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX

