ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chillicothe officials say repairs could take months to fix sinkhole

By News Release
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE, Ohio — City of Chillicothe Utilities Director Brad Long released an update on the repair project at the intersection of Watt and Water Streets...

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
cwcolumbus.com

Judge declares Eastland Mall a public nuisance, allowing for demolition if not cleaned up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A once iconic mall on the east side of Columbus, Eastland Mall has now been declared a "public nuisance" by the Franklin County Environmental Court. "This court does find the subject property in this case Eastland Mall to be in violation of Columbus City Code and a public nuisance," said Environmental Court Judge Stephanie Mingo during an injunction hearing Monday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Demolition underway on Norton, West High streets

MOUNT VERNON — Demolition began today on the buildings that formerly housed Terrifi-Kleen and Bee Line Service at 7 and 9 N. Norton St. Demolition of the adjacent parcel at 503 W. High St., the site of the former Sport N Shoes and Team Sports, will soon follow. The...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Mason PD suspends water rescue

UPDATE (4:37 p.m. June 12): The man has been found and is safe. The water rescue and search have been suspended as there is no further evidence that someone jumped off the Mason Bridge. UPDATE (12:14 p.m. June 12): Mason Police Department has released information about a person of interest in this case. Mason PD […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Breaking – US-23 Crash in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A crash involving two vehicles has part of US-23 southbound shut down around 1:35 pm on Monday. According to early reports, an injury crash occurred on US-23 at Bunker Hill just north of the OSP station. The vehicles crashed and ended in the median. OSP has closed...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinkhole#Water Street#East Side#Urban Construction#Chillicothe#Chillicothe Utilities#Watt And Water Streets#The Water Department
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Shot in City, Police Investigating

Chillicothe – Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the city after he showed up in an emergency room. According to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were dispatched to ARMC ER when the hospital reported a male had walked into the ER with a gunshot wound around 9:53 pm.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Coroner’s office locates family of woman who died

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond posted on social media Monday night that the family of a deceased woman who was living in Ashland has been found. Hammond extended his thanks to those who helped find the next of kin for Mary Noellen Summer, who was originally from the Columbus, Ohio area.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WHIZ

Water Boil Advisory Issued in the City of Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Water Boil Advisory has been issued on June 11th, 2022. A water main break has occurred in the city of Zanesville, prompting the Zanesville Water Division to issue a precautionary boil alert for the community. The areas affected by this advisory include:. Maple Avenue, from...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Semi Truck Rollover Takes Hours to Clean Up

Fairfield – around 7: 45 am this morning crews were dispatched to 188 and Whiley Road just west of the 33 bypass for a Semi truck rollover with injuries on Monday. According to law enforcement on the scene, the driver of a 2020 Hydro Vac Semi lost control and veered off the roadway on the right hand side, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest in the ditch beside the roadway. The driver the sole occupant reported injuries to his head and leg. He was transported to Fairfield Medical Center.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Dangerous heat wave takes hold of the Scioto Valley

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A dangerous heat wave will encompass much of the Buckeye State this week. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the entire Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, heat indexes could approach 110 degrees by Wednesday. Under these conditions, medical experts say, heat...
WILMINGTON, OH
columbusfreepress.com

City to bulldoze South Side tent camp Tuesday morning

Hundreds of Columbus residents who have been living in tents and other makeshift shelters – community members who cannot afford traditional housing – have been evicted by the City of Columbus. More evictions of tent camps utilizing bulldozers are in the works, including the encampment at Heer Park scheduled for this Tuesday morning where anywhere from 60 to 100 community members reside.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Bar has Liquor License Suspended

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The State of Ohio has suspended the liquor license of a bar on Ridge Avenue in Zanesville. The Ohio State Patrol said the suspension at the Little Tijuana Bar follows an investigation by the Ohio Investigative Unit and the State Highway Patrol. Sgt. Jeff Jirles said the investigation...
ZANESVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Last Scioto County STAR escapee now in Clinton County Jail

WILMINGTON —The Wilmington man who escaped from a community-based correctional facility in southern Ohio on June 4 is now in the Clinton County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office announced. Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, who was booked into the jail on Saturday, is the last of five inmates that left...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fatal Accident in Perry County

An accident in Perry County ends the life of a Marietta woman. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it took place just before 5PM on State Route 37 at Tatmans Road in Bearfield Township. The patrol said 35-year-old Jose Garcia of Lowell was operating a box truck west on State...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person flown to Columbus after shooting in Chillicothe

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A person is in critical condition after allegedly being shot on Sunday night. It happened in Chillicothe at around 10 p.m. when the person walked into the emergency room at the local hospital. Deputies said the person told them they were shot on Walnut Street...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe Farmers Market to expand online ordering to Bainbridge

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – Ross County Health District’s Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) Program is partnering with the Chillicothe Farmers Market to expand its online ordering system to reach the Bainbridge community. RCHD is providing funding and technical assistance to support this program. Customers can now get market goods in three ways attending the market in person, picking up online orders at the traditional market, or picking up your online order in Bainbridge.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

EF2 tornado confirmed in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A survey team for the National Weather Service confirmed Friday evening that the tornado that touched down in Hocking County has been rated as an EF2. Only the sixth tornado ever recorded in Hocking County since 1950, the storm was on the ground for about nine minutes, from 7:16 to […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Police Search for Zero Turn Mower Theft from Rural King

Pickaway – A theft occured over the weekend and now police are investigating the crime. According to the Circleville police department, they responded to a commercial burglary alarm on Sunday at 2:42 am, when they arrived they found that the building was secure. A manager from Rural King reported that a padlock appeared to be cut off and reported that a Bad Boy Zero Turn Mower had been stolen.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 110. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

EMA Warns of Poisonous Hemlock Plant Growing in Pickaway County

OHIO – The Poison Hemlock and wild parsnip are moving north and now flowering in Southern Ohio including Circleville that’s not a good thing. Poison Hemlock is one of the most lethal plants found in North America. The plant is a biennial weed, a plant that takes two years to complete its biological life cycle. In the first year, it undergoes primary growth where its leaves stems and roots develop, the second year after the cold months they flower and spreads by seeds.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy