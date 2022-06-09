ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freetown, MA

Vandals Deface Freetown Cemetery With Threatening Messages

By Brian Burnell
NECN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a third time this year, vandals struck a cemetery in Freetown, Massachusetts. Headstones at White Cemetery were hit with graffiti twice earlier this year. This time the Assonet Burying Ground was targeted. The vandals hit stones again with messages like "Try handwriting analysis"...

www.necn.com

Comments / 2

Related
fallriverreporter.com

More details released in recovery mission where Massachusetts mother died and 6-year-old son yet to be recovered

Boston — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday at 5 p.m., for a missing six-year-old boy in Merrimack River pending new information. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and even more painful when children are involved,” said Capt. Kailie Benson, Coast Guard Sector Boston commander. “Considering the extensive search efforts by the Coast Guard and the numerous state and local agencies, along with on scene conditions, I have made the decision to suspend the search for the missing 6-year-old boy. Our prayers are with the boy and mother’s family and friends during this time.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freetown, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Freetown, MA
ABC6.com

Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 6, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The driver in a rollover crash on Route 6 was seriously injured early Sunday morning. Rhode Island State Police said that the single-car crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. near the Killingly Street exit. Crews on scene transported the driver to the hospital to be...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mynbc5.com

Man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl faces new charges in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in a notorious drunken driving crash decades ago is facing new charges in New Hampshire, under a new name. Peter Dushame changed his name to Peter Stone while in prison and became a licensed drug and alcohol counselor after his release. He's now accused of sexually assaulting a client who later stumbled upon his past. Stone declined an interview request from The Associated Press. Experts say his case raises complicated questions about the right to forge a new life after incarceration and what patients should know about a mental health provider’s past.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSBS

Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vandals#Handwriting#White Cemetery#Boston Necn
NECN

Mass. Reports 4,002 New COVID Cases Monday

Massachusetts health officials reported 4,002 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a number that includes the weekend, and 13 new deaths. In total, there have been 1,742,140 cases and 19,551 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 550 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday's data release, with...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Favorite Massachusetts tree varieties in trouble as climate warms

CONCORD, Mass. — Trees play a critical role in managing our ecosystems, but many of our favorite Massachusetts trees are in trouble as our climate warms. As temperatures warm, certain species of trees, such as the sugar maples, are dying, and local arborists have seen the trend accelerate during the past decade.
CONCORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

5 Teens Cited After Allegedly Assaulting Student In St. Cloud High School Bathroom

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – Five teens received citations for fifth-degree assault following an incident at Apollo High School in St. Cloud last week. The St. Cloud Police Department says the school’s administration and resource officer learned about the assault Thursday afternoon, shortly after it allegedly happened in one of the school bathrooms. An investigation that included a video of the incident determined that the 15-year-old boy had gone to meet another 15-year-old boy in the bathroom to settle a disagreement. Upon entering the bathroom, the victim found the other boy and four of his friends, ranging from 14 to 16 years of age, waiting inside. The five boys began assaulting the victim, punching and kicking him numerous times. The victim sustained some injuries, none of which required medical attention at the time of the investigation. All of the boys involved were current students at Apollo High School. The St. Cloud Police Department and District 742 administration say they are committed to providing a safe and disruption-free atmosphere at school. The district is taking administrative action with the students cited in the assault.
WILX-TV

Video captures rollover collision as driver flees Michigan State Police

DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan State Police said they are seeing a growing trend in drivers not pulling over for traffic stops. The department said these drivers are putting themselves and others at risk. One of the more recent cases resulted in a rollover crash on a Detroit freeway early Friday morning.
DETROIT, MI
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy