Portland, OR

Arrest made in 2017 Beaverton strip club murder

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a 2017 murder at a Beaverton strip club. Police say on May 19, 2017, a large...

www.kptv.com

kptv.com

7 arrested after illegal street racing in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland officers arrested seven people allegedly involved in illegal street racing on Sunday night. According to a statement, several vehicles were also towed and a gun was seized. Patrol officers, with the help of aircraft and K9 officers worked together to address the incidents attended by...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police make arrest in Tigard hit-and-run that killed woman, injured her mother

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and injured her mother in March, according to the Tigard Police Department. The hit-and-run crash occurred March 4, at about 8:40 p.m. at Southwest Hall Boulevard and Lucille Court. Police said 57-year-old Karen Kain and her 86-year-old mother were crossing Southwest Hall when they were hit a by a driver who fled from the scene.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Motorcyclist killed in Fairview Parkway crash

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was killed Monday night in a crash with a vehicle on Fairview Parkway. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the westbound onramp to I-4 and Fairview Parkway. Officials are warning drivers the Fairview Parkway will...
FAIRVIEW, OR
kptv.com

Nancy Crampton-Brophy sentenced to life in prison for murder of chef husband

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County judge sentenced former romance novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy to life in prison for the murder of her husband, Daniel Brophy. Last month, 71-year-old Crampton-Brophy was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband. The jury spent two days deliberating after a seven-week trial.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Beaverton, OR
Washington State
Beaverton, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

PPB: Man seriously injured in shooting near the Lloyd Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting near the Lloyd Center on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 9 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Holladay Street, near the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, the found a man who was seriously injured in a shooting. He was taken to a hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

One hospitalized after shots fired in downtown Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Officers are investigating shots fired at a downtown Salem transit mall Monday. Police first responded around 2:45 p.m. to the Cherriots Transit Mall at 220 High ST NE after receiving reports of a person with a gunshot wound. Salem P.D. located the person injured by...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by motorcyclist in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a motorcyclist in Gresham on Saturday night, Gresham police said. Police said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a motorcycle and died. Officers closed NE 162nd Ave. and the East County Vehicular Crimes Team investigated.
GRESHAM, OR
Ramon Harris
kptv.com

Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Battle Ground crash

BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) – A driver has been charged following a crash last Thursday in Battle Ground that killed one, the City of Battle Ground announced Monday. Robert T. McIntyre, 49, has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault. The two-vehicle...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
kptv.com

Student facing charges after threat called in to Milwaukie HS

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Milwaukie Police Department said a high school student is facing charges after asking a contact from a social media platform to make a threatening call to the school on Friday. Police said at about 1:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Milwaukie High School for an...
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver man dies in rollover crash on I-5 onramp

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clark County late Sunday night. The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Washington State Patrol said a 2005 Acura TSX was westbound on SR-502 on the ramp to southbound I-5 when it struck the left side of the jersey barrier, rolled over the barrier and came to a rest on the opposite ramp.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
#Murder#Strip Club#Police#Violent Crime#The Xpose Club#Fugitive Task Force
kptv.com

Father, 2 daughters rescued after boat capsizes in Lewis River

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued a man and his two daughters after the boat they were in hit an obstruction and capsized in the Lewis River on Saturday afternoon, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said. The fire department said just after 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the report of...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Mother says Kalama HS should have done more after LGBTQ student assaulted on campus

While there is no bill yet, the talks are being recognized as a step forward. Nancy Crampton-Brophy sentenced to life in prison for murder of chef husband. Caught on Camera: 'Street takeovers' took over Portland this past weekend. Portland Pride Festival returns to the waterfront. After three years away, Portland...
kptv.com

More frequent bridge lifts expected as Portland’s rivers fill

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Officials on Monday warned drivers to prepare their patience for more frequent bridge lifts as local rivers swell due to recent record rainfall. The result of more bridge lifts on the Willamette and Columbia rivers is more traffic delays. Multnomah County maintains six Willamette River bridges...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland Pride Festival returns to the waterfront

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After two years away, Portland Pride Waterfront Festival & Parade is returning to downtown!. During the two day festival at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, attendees can expect to see a variety of performances and connect with members of the LGBTQ+ community. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the producer of the event to find out more.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

March for Our Lives rally held in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Demonstrators came out and marched at the Capitol Building in Salem demanding action on gun control. “We need to change. We need background checks, we need to raise the age to purchase a gun, we need licenses to own a gun and we need to ban assault rifles,” Paisley Torres, the organizer of the march, said.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Old Town revitalization seeing progress, but work is still far from over

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Old Town Community Association announced Monday, positive progress in their mission to clean up and revitalize their neighborhood. In March of this year, neighborhood leadership launched a “90-day reset” of Old Town to clean up the streets, get the unhoused into shelters, and improve overall safety. Monday was the 90th day and the chair of the Old Town Community Association, Jessie Burke, presented encouraging numbers. She said there are now 64 percent fewer tents in the neighborhood than three months ago. There are now 92 new beds for the unhoused, with 43 already filled. Nearly 19,000 square feet of graffiti have been removed and there is a crew of three people with one truck, tasked daily with picking up garbage.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Heavy rains cause sewage overflow into Willamette River

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Heavy weekend rains have led to sewage overflow into the Willamette River, according to officials. The Portland Bureau of Environmental Sciences said Monday the overflow was short, beginning at 7:34 p.m. and ending at 7:36 p.m. Saturday. During this time span, 344 gallons of “combined sewer overflow,” or CSO, spilled from an outfall north of Willamette Park.
PORTLAND, OR

