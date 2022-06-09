Arrest made in 2017 Beaverton strip club murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland officers arrested seven people allegedly involved in illegal street racing on Sunday night. According to a statement, several vehicles were also towed and a gun was seized. Patrol officers, with the help of aircraft and K9 officers worked together to address the incidents attended by...
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and injured her mother in March, according to the Tigard Police Department. The hit-and-run crash occurred March 4, at about 8:40 p.m. at Southwest Hall Boulevard and Lucille Court. Police said 57-year-old Karen Kain and her 86-year-old mother were crossing Southwest Hall when they were hit a by a driver who fled from the scene.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was killed Monday night in a crash with a vehicle on Fairview Parkway. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the westbound onramp to I-4 and Fairview Parkway. Officials are warning drivers the Fairview Parkway will...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County judge sentenced former romance novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy to life in prison for the murder of her husband, Daniel Brophy. Last month, 71-year-old Crampton-Brophy was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband. The jury spent two days deliberating after a seven-week trial.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Shards of glass and a boarded-up storefront are the remnants of a wild, dangerous scene at Gateway Shopping Center in northeast Portland on Friday. “Freaking wild. It’s wild,” T-Mobile manager Robert Powers said. The Portland Police Bureau said 40-year-old Nigel Davis shoplifted from Ross...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting near the Lloyd Center on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 9 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Holladay Street, near the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, the found a man who was seriously injured in a shooting. He was taken to a hospital.
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Officers are investigating shots fired at a downtown Salem transit mall Monday. Police first responded around 2:45 p.m. to the Cherriots Transit Mall at 220 High ST NE after receiving reports of a person with a gunshot wound. Salem P.D. located the person injured by...
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a motorcyclist in Gresham on Saturday night, Gresham police said. Police said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a motorcycle and died. Officers closed NE 162nd Ave. and the East County Vehicular Crimes Team investigated.
BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) – A driver has been charged following a crash last Thursday in Battle Ground that killed one, the City of Battle Ground announced Monday. Robert T. McIntyre, 49, has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault. The two-vehicle...
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Milwaukie Police Department said a high school student is facing charges after asking a contact from a social media platform to make a threatening call to the school on Friday. Police said at about 1:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Milwaukie High School for an...
While there is no bill yet, the talks are being recognized as a step forward. Nancy Crampton-Brophy sentenced to life in prison for murder of chef husband. Mother says Kalama HS should have done more after LGBTQ student assaulted on campus. Students in southwest Washington are showing support for an...
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clark County late Sunday night. The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Washington State Patrol said a 2005 Acura TSX was westbound on SR-502 on the ramp to southbound I-5 when it struck the left side of the jersey barrier, rolled over the barrier and came to a rest on the opposite ramp.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued a man and his two daughters after the boat they were in hit an obstruction and capsized in the Lewis River on Saturday afternoon, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said. The fire department said just after 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the report of...
While there is no bill yet, the talks are being recognized as a step forward. Nancy Crampton-Brophy sentenced to life in prison for murder of chef husband. Caught on Camera: 'Street takeovers' took over Portland this past weekend. Portland Pride Festival returns to the waterfront. After three years away, Portland...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Officials on Monday warned drivers to prepare their patience for more frequent bridge lifts as local rivers swell due to recent record rainfall. The result of more bridge lifts on the Willamette and Columbia rivers is more traffic delays. Multnomah County maintains six Willamette River bridges...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After two years away, Portland Pride Waterfront Festival & Parade is returning to downtown!. During the two day festival at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, attendees can expect to see a variety of performances and connect with members of the LGBTQ+ community. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the producer of the event to find out more.
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Demonstrators came out and marched at the Capitol Building in Salem demanding action on gun control. “We need to change. We need background checks, we need to raise the age to purchase a gun, we need licenses to own a gun and we need to ban assault rifles,” Paisley Torres, the organizer of the march, said.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Old Town Community Association announced Monday, positive progress in their mission to clean up and revitalize their neighborhood. In March of this year, neighborhood leadership launched a “90-day reset” of Old Town to clean up the streets, get the unhoused into shelters, and improve overall safety. Monday was the 90th day and the chair of the Old Town Community Association, Jessie Burke, presented encouraging numbers. She said there are now 64 percent fewer tents in the neighborhood than three months ago. There are now 92 new beds for the unhoused, with 43 already filled. Nearly 19,000 square feet of graffiti have been removed and there is a crew of three people with one truck, tasked daily with picking up garbage.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A portion of the Eastbank Esplanade in Portland will be closed beginning on Sunday due to rising water levels in the Willamette River. Portland Parks and Recreation said the area affected is the floating portion north of the Morrison Bridge to south of the Steel Bridge.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Heavy weekend rains have led to sewage overflow into the Willamette River, according to officials. The Portland Bureau of Environmental Sciences said Monday the overflow was short, beginning at 7:34 p.m. and ending at 7:36 p.m. Saturday. During this time span, 344 gallons of “combined sewer overflow,” or CSO, spilled from an outfall north of Willamette Park.
Comments / 0