Arrest made in 2017 Beaverton strip club murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Old Town Community Association announced Monday, positive progress in their mission to clean up and revitalize their neighborhood. In March of this year, neighborhood leadership launched a “90-day reset” of Old Town to clean up the streets, get the unhoused into shelters, and improve overall safety. Monday was the 90th day and the chair of the Old Town Community Association, Jessie Burke, presented encouraging numbers. She said there are now 64 percent fewer tents in the neighborhood than three months ago. There are now 92 new beds for the unhoused, with 43 already filled. Nearly 19,000 square feet of graffiti have been removed and there is a crew of three people with one truck, tasked daily with picking up garbage.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO