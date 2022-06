St. Croix County is conducting a public involvement meeting regarding the Wisconsin 35 Trail project. The project will run from Sommers Street to Old Highway 35, in St. Croix County. The proposed improvements involve building a 10 foot wide asphalt paved bike and pedestrian trail along the west side of WIS 35, from Sommers Street to Krattley Lane and along the east side of WIS 35, from Krattley Lane to Old Highway 35. Improvements include an asphalt trail, pedestrian curb ramps and crosswalk. The project will be constructed within State Highway public right-of-way.

1 DAY AGO