Smithsburg, MD

'Multiple victims,' suspect in custody at Smithsburg mass shooting: What we know so far

By Joe Mason, The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago

Multiple people were shot Thursday afternoon at Columbia Machine on Bikle Road, according to law enforcement. The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m., and soon after the incident, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said there was no further threat to the community. Also responding to the scene were Maryland State Police.

Six people were shot, including the suspect and a Maryland State Police trooper, three fatally. The suspect has been taken into custody.

Maryland State Police trooper released from hospital Thursday night

The Maryland State Police trooper shot during an exchange of gunfire while responding to the mass shooting incident in Smithsburg has been released from the hospital, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

"We are also relieved to report that, per the Maryland State Police spokesperson, the Trooper that was injured in the exchange of gunfire with the suspect received non-life-threatening injuries and has been treated and released from Meritus Medical Center," the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page late Thursday.

In a news release, state police said the injured trooper is not being identified at this time.

"He is a 25-year veteran of the Department and is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region," the release states.

The trooper was taken to Meritus Thursday afternoon, as was the 23-year-old suspect.

The identity of that person, who is from West Virginia, is being withheld at the moment pending charges being filed in this case, police have said. He remains under police guard at the hospital.

"Charges are pending consultation with the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office," the state police news release says.

Four victims identified

Thursday evening, Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore identified the three people killed and one person wounded. The deceased were identified as Mark Alan Frey, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30. He said Brandon Chase Michael, 42, was wounded.

The suspect is identified as a 23-year-old man from West Virginia. His name and condition have not been released since charges have not yet been filed. The wounded state trooper was taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown and is doing well, Mullendore said.

Trooper, suspect among shooting victims

According to police, sheriff's office deputies arrived  at Columbia Manufacturing, 12921 Bikle Road and found four victims. Three were dead. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but a state police trooper encountered the suspect at Mapleville Road, also known as Md. 66, and Mount Aetna Road, where they exchanged gunfire. The suspect, a male, and the trooper were hit. Their conditions are unknown.

The suspect and trooper exchanged gunfire. Both were hit and both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not known. Hose referred questions from the Mapleville Road incident to Maryland State Police.

The suspect in the mass shooting at Columbia Smithsburg was taken into custody by Maryland State Police at Mount Aetna, a Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

Lt. Col. Dofflemyer with the state police criminal investigation bureau said the suspect was taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown and was "being treated for his injuries."

The name and age of the Maryland State Police trooper who was injured also were not released. However, Dofflemyer said the trooper was taken to Meritus and was doing well.

Gov. Hogan speaks at news conference

"The state police responded, pursued the suspect, suspect fired and shot state trooper in the shoulder who then returned fire and shot him back," Gov. Larry Hogan said during a press conference.

Smithsburg Valley Baptist Church, Meritus Medical Center lockdown

The shooting impacted neighboring businesses. Sheriff's Sgt. Carly Hose said that the children at the day care at Smithsburg Valley Baptist Church were not harmed, but the facility was put on lockdown during the incident. Meritus Medical Center was on lockdown as of 3:50 p.m. due to a community emergency, according to a news release from the hospital.

Columbia Machine's history

The shooting occurred at the former Bikle Manufacturing, which was purchased by Vancouver-based Columbia Machine Inc., in 2019. The company is a big-board mold maker and repair services provider, according to its website.

Where is Smithsburg?

Smithsburg sits about 75 miles west of Baltimore and is about 100 miles from the border with West Virginia. It sits a couple of miles away from the Pennsylvania border.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: 'Multiple victims,' suspect in custody at Smithsburg mass shooting: What we know so far

