Election officials see spike in voters cutting off mail-in ballot barcodes

Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. Culinary Union to launch the largest political team in Nevada on Primary Election Day. Las Vegas, NV - The Culinary Union will be hosting a canvass launch with the largest political team in Nevada on Primary Election Day. Over the course of the 2022 primary, the Culinary Union ran its largest primary political program to date. The field team, which is the largest in state, has over 120 canvassers who are knocking on 20,000 doors and having tens of thousands of conversations with voters in neighborhoods and in casino/hotel employee dining rooms on the Las Vegas Strip and in Downtown Las Vegas. The Culinary Union also ran a robust and comprehensive political and communications program that included mailers, digital, phone banking, and polling.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO