Washoe County, NV

Election officials see spike in voters cutting off mail-in ballot barcodes

By Audrey Owsley
KOLO TV Reno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting in Nevada wraps up Friday, and the Washoe County Registrar’s Office is alerting voters to a few issues they have seen with mail-in ballots. During a media briefing Thursday, the county said they have received at least one envelope with no ballot inside....

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 25

ReelPatriot
4d ago

The fix is in already …No more mail in ballots unless absentee that can be verified , Paper ballots only , voter ID , Make national elections a federal holiday so there is no excuse you were denied the right to vote

Reply(6)
18
screwbiden
4d ago

of course more fraud going to happen....vote in person and vote red....we need to save our country

Reply
20
Sailor Dan
4d ago

Get ready for shinanigans in November nevada. It's almost a guarentee at this point.

Reply
17
