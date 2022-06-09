ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

5 things to do with family or friends in Bedford County, PA

Bedford County News Digest
Bedford County News Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjaVo_0g60iR0A00
The Bedford County Visitors Bureau

As the weekend is getting closer, is always good to set plans to do something with family, friends, date or even in your own company. Thinking to help people in Bedford County to find something nice to do, News Break list 5 things below. Check it out!

1. Bedford Tavern & Seafood House

In addition to being a restaurant that sells dishes specializing in seafood, Bedford Tavern & Seafood House is also an alternative to going to a place with different types of beer.

Address: 224 E Pitt St, Bedford, PA

Open time: From Monday to Saturday — from 5 pm to 9 pm. Closed on Sundays.

Phone: +1 814-623-9021

Website: http://places.singleplatform.com/bedford-hotel-and-tavern-restaurant/menu?ref=google#menu_632800

2. Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway

The Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway can be an alternative for those looking to watch – and even sign up for – car races. The site also has a vehicle exhibition and an amusement park for children. To find out more about weekend attractions and event times, just access the race track's website or contact the venue directly.

Address: 702 W Pitt St, Bedford, PA

Phone: +1 814-623-0500

Website: https://bedfordspeedway.com/

3. Pitt Theatre

The Pitt Theater cinema has sessions from Monday to Sunday, always at 7:30 pm. Currently, the films that are playing are Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion. Top Gun: Maverick will be available to the public until next Wednesday (15). On Friday (17), the cinema receives the release of Lightyear.

Address: 134 E Pitt St, Bedford, PA

Phone: + 1 814-204-0683

Website: http://www.pitttheater.com/

4. Bowling at Bedford Elks Country Club

Beyond golf courses and a pool for club members, Bedford Elks Country Club offers bowling alleys to the public. The club offers various types of bowling events, such as championships, youth leagues and special celebrations.

Address: 937 S Richard St, Bedford, PA

Open time: Monday to Thursday — from 9 am to 9 pm. Fridays — from 9 am to 12 pm. On Saturdays - from 12 am to a2 pm. Sundays - 12pm to 9pm

Phone: + 1 814-204-0683

Website: https://bedfordelks.com/bowling/

5. Old Bedford Village

The guided tour of Old Bedford Village is a suggestion to learn about Bedford's history. With a route that lasts from two to three hours, it is possible to get to know the life of the local population during the 18th and 19th centuries. Visitors witness military and civil reenactments of the time, handicraft techniques, exhibitions, activities and festivals.

Address: 220 Sawblade Rd, Bedford, PA

Open time: From Thursday to Sunday — from 9 am to 5 pm. Closed from Monday to Wednesday.

Phone: +1 814-623-1156

Website: http://www.oldbedfordvillage.com/

Comments / 1

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Yak Diner in North Apollo reopens with new owners as Dolly's Diner

An iconic roadside diner reopened Monday under new ownership and a new name in North Apollo. Dolly’s Diner, formerly the Yak Diner, welcomed patrons beginning at 6:30 a.m., after months of renovations and relocating of the classic 1950s-style diner from 2104 River Road less than a half-mile to its new address at 2130 River Road.
NORTH APOLLO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bedford County, PA
WTAJ

Four people wanted on various charges by Somerset County authorities

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants of various charges as of June 12. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are looking for the following people: Ashley Brown, 36, Somerset area- drug charges. Tyler Glover, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man breaks into Altoona home for ‘secret soup recipe,’ police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A secret soup recipe was the reason a Tyrone man broke into a house, or at least, that’s what he told police. Joshua Wertz, 29, was taken into custody on June 10 after police found him in a residence on the 1900 block of 5th avenue in the City of Altoona. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Amusement Park#Rr
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Tubing on the Clarion River (Tues., 6/14/22)

Pale Whale Canoe Fleet rents tubes for a leisurely trip down the pristine Clarion River through Cook Forest State Park. Patrons schedule a tubing time when they arrive, as the fleet does not take reservations. At their time, a van drives the customers up the river with the flotation tubes; the river slowly returns the floaters downriver to the Pale Whale location. Along the way, look for crayfish in the water or deer on the shore, or simply absorb the sunshine. Different trip times are available, and patrons should visit Pale Whale’s Facebook page for information regarding daily operating status. (Tip: arrive early before all the tubes vanish, especially on weekends and holidays.) Besides single and double tubes, Pale Whale also offers canoe, kayak, and river raft trips. Patrons can bring their own equipment too. The nearby Cooksburg Cafe serves beverages and food, including Hershey’s Ice Cream, and the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe is a quaint final stop before the drive home. 115 Riverside Dr., Cooksburg, PA. (C.M.)
COOKSBURG, PA
WTAJ

5 arrested during Blair County DUI Task Force patrol

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people were arrested over the weekend during a Blair County DUI Task Force roving patrol. The task force was out on the roads on Saturday, June 11, and five people were arrested while a total of 85 contacts were made with individuals. Only two were arrested for DUI. One […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Seafood
wtae.com

Man killed in Westmoreland County crash

A 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend. State police said the crash happened late Saturday night on Serbondy Road in South Huntingdon Township. According to police, Brandon Detman was traveling westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle went off...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Food truck festival, beer garden coming to Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The “Summer Lovin Food Truck Festival” is back Sunday along with a beer garden and the public is invited to join. Sponsored by Pleasant Valley Bowling, Nicole Taylor Consulting and House Hackers, the festival goes on from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every second and fourth Sunday of the month throughout […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Lottery Cash 5 worth $200,000 sold in Franklin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket with Quick Cash was sold on Wednesday, June 8 drawing all five balls drawn to win $200,000. Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!. It was purchased at the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Searching for Punxsy Man Last Seen in Canoe Township

CANOE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are searching for a Punxsutawney man who went missing on Thursday evening. On Friday, June 10, Punxsutawney-based State Police investigated a missing person report. The individual is identified as 32-year-old Alexander Dale Winebark, of Punxsutawney. Winebark was last observed at his mother’s...
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person killed in head-on crash in Greensburg

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a collision with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction in Greensburg. The coroner’s office of Westmoreland County said that 61-year-old Karen Botteicher was killed after a Ford F-350 crossed the center line and collided with her GMC Envoy.
WPXI Pittsburgh

State police investigating homicide in Butler County

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a homicide in Butler County. Officers found the body of a 32-year-old man along Kelly Road in Muddy Creek Township. Police found the body, identified as Frederick Orr from Columbus, Ohio, at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The investigation is ongoing...
Bedford County News Digest

Bedford County News Digest

Bedford County, Pennsylvania
18
Followers
11
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Bedford County News Digest provides daily and weekly news and news summarization for Bedford County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy