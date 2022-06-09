5 things to do with family or friends in Bedford County, PA

The Bedford County Visitors Bureau

As the weekend is getting closer, is always good to set plans to do something with family, friends, date or even in your own company. Thinking to help people in Bedford County to find something nice to do, News Break list 5 things below. Check it out!

1. Bedford Tavern & Seafood House

In addition to being a restaurant that sells dishes specializing in seafood, Bedford Tavern & Seafood House is also an alternative to going to a place with different types of beer.

Address: 224 E Pitt St, Bedford, PA

Open time: From Monday to Saturday — from 5 pm to 9 pm. Closed on Sundays.

Phone: +1 814-623-9021

Website: http://places.singleplatform.com/bedford-hotel-and-tavern-restaurant/menu?ref=google#menu_632800

2. Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway

The Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway can be an alternative for those looking to watch – and even sign up for – car races. The site also has a vehicle exhibition and an amusement park for children. To find out more about weekend attractions and event times, just access the race track's website or contact the venue directly.

Address: 702 W Pitt St, Bedford, PA

Phone: +1 814-623-0500

Website: https://bedfordspeedway.com/

3. Pitt Theatre

The Pitt Theater cinema has sessions from Monday to Sunday, always at 7:30 pm. Currently, the films that are playing are Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion. Top Gun: Maverick will be available to the public until next Wednesday (15). On Friday (17), the cinema receives the release of Lightyear.

Address: 134 E Pitt St, Bedford, PA

Phone: + 1 814-204-0683

Website: http://www.pitttheater.com/

4. Bowling at Bedford Elks Country Club

Beyond golf courses and a pool for club members, Bedford Elks Country Club offers bowling alleys to the public. The club offers various types of bowling events, such as championships, youth leagues and special celebrations.

Address: 937 S Richard St, Bedford, PA

Open time: Monday to Thursday — from 9 am to 9 pm. Fridays — from 9 am to 12 pm. On Saturdays - from 12 am to a2 pm. Sundays - 12pm to 9pm

Phone: + 1 814-204-0683

Website: https://bedfordelks.com/bowling/

5. Old Bedford Village

The guided tour of Old Bedford Village is a suggestion to learn about Bedford's history. With a route that lasts from two to three hours, it is possible to get to know the life of the local population during the 18th and 19th centuries. Visitors witness military and civil reenactments of the time, handicraft techniques, exhibitions, activities and festivals.

Address: 220 Sawblade Rd, Bedford, PA

Open time: From Thursday to Sunday — from 9 am to 5 pm. Closed from Monday to Wednesday.

Phone: +1 814-623-1156

Website: http://www.oldbedfordvillage.com/