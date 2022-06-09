News briefs: Teams needed for coffin races during Halloween Festival

CHILLICOTHE – The Chillicothe Halloween Festival has begun working on this year's holiday-themed event by opening registrations early for the Coffin Race contest which takes place on Sunday, Oct. 9.

This contest consists of teams racing their homemade coffins down Alexandria Street (center of Yoctangee Park) in timed competitions with the winner being determined by the fastest time as the coffins race side-by-side. The teams consist of three to five members who dress in costumes along with the theme of their coffin and push their decorated coffins towards the finish line.

“The Coffin Race event is such a fun part of the festival with all of the participating teams racing their fun and creative coffins through the park,” said Adam Days, contest coordinator. “Many of the spectators line up early just to ensure that they get a good spot to see the fun play out. We're excited to bring this contest back to the Festival and hope that more teams register to race this year.”

The Festival Committee members are inviting local businesses and organizations to participate in the Coffin Race contest to support the event and the community. Registration is open for teams to submit the required form and $15 fee (per team). The rules and regulations to participate in the event can be found on the festival's website: chillicothehalloweenfestival.com

The Chillicothe Halloween Festival is a three-day event that takes place in the Yoctangee Park in downtown Chillicothe on the second weekend of October. The festival showcases merchandise vendors, concession foods, live entertainment, costume contest, coffin race contest, and family-friendly entertainment focused around the Halloween holiday.

Attracting Talent & Effective Interviewing workshop

PIKETON — The Workforce & Business Development Program (W&B) at Communication Action Committee of Pike County will be offering a no-cost workshop, REINVENTING RECRUITING: Attracting Talent & Effective Interviewing from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at the agency’s main location (941 Market Street in Piketon).

This workshop will cover the process of evaluating your current recruiting strategies and provide guidance with making the changes needed to accommodate the new standards and trends of recruiting employees. Working together in the workshop, participants will learn how to explain their organization’s culture, vision, recruiting methods, and interviewing processes to provide insight and understanding to candidates.

“We are very excited to be offering this workshop for local businesses that have been challenged with recruiting over the past two years,” said Lisa Pfeifer, W&B Program Director. “The recruiting landscape has changed drastically, and we’re committed to supporting our local businesses with evolving their recruiting processes to be more effective.”

Registration is required. Please contact the instructor, Adam Days at (740) 289 – 2371 or adays@pikecac.org to register.

Veteran Circleville educator joins Pickaway-Ross administrative team

CHILLICOTHE – The Pickaway-Ross Board of Education approved hiring Chris Thornsley as the career center’s new principal at its May meeting.

Thornsley will be leaving his position as principal at Circleville High School, replacing Pickaway-Ross Principal Josh Younge, who was named director of Curriculum & Data.

Thornsley has spent his career with the Circleville City Schools District, starting as a middle school social studies teacher in 2001 before becoming assistant principal at the high school in 2008. He was then named high school principal in 2011.

Superintendent Jonathan Davis, who has worked with Thornsley for many years when both were at Circleville, said Thornsley will be a great addition to the administrative team.

“Chris has almost 15 years of successful school-building leadership and will bring valuable experience and insight to support all students who attend Pickaway-Ross. It only takes asking those who have worked alongside him to learn about his passion for education and his talents in creating structures that encourage and allow students to become the best versions of themselves.”

A native of Coshocton, Thornsley earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ohio University. He and his wife, Crystal have three school-age children.

Public guided bus tours return to PORTS Site

PIKETON — The U.S. Department of Energy and Fluor-BWXT will be offering public tours of the former gaseous diffusion plant in Piketon this summer. Guests will get the opportunity to learn about the history of the PORTS site as well as a first-hand look at the ongoing operations from a guided bus tour.

The tours, which had been on a two-year hiatus because of COVID protocols, are free of charge and open to any U.S. citizen 18 and older.

“We are very excited to be able to share this opportunity with the community again,” said DOE PORTS Site Lead, Jeremy Davis. “These tours give everyone a chance to not only see the work we are doing now, but learn about the impact the site has on the history and the development of our region.”

The tour dates for this unique opportunity are July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15. Seats are limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants may reserve only one tour date per year. If a tour fills, a waiting list is maintained and participants will be notified by email should a seat become available.

For more information and easy registration go to www.fbportsmouth.com/public-tours or for more information or to register a group, please call Deneen Garner at 740.897.2609 or email Deneen.garner@ports.pppo.gov.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: News briefs: Teams needed for coffin races during Halloween Festival