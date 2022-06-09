One Person Dead After One Family Member Shoots Another In Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances that left one person dead following a shooting in a Riverview neighborhood.

On Thursday, just before 12:30 p.m., HCSO received a 911 call in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 8300 block of Arabian Dunes Place in Riverview.

At this time, detectives have learned that a verbal altercation took place between two relatives.

One family member shot another, who was transported to the hospital and later died from their injuries suffered.

Detectives are interviewing family members to determine what led to the shooting. The shooter is cooperating with detectives.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update this story when more details are released.

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

