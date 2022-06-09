ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Games suffers fresh blow with Max Whitlock and Tom Daley among the GB stars expected to miss Birmingham event next month

By David Coverdale
 4 days ago

A number of the country’s biggest Olympic stars will miss next month’s home Commonwealth Games in a major blow for the event and Team England.

Sportsmail understands gymnast Max Whitlock is to skip Birmingham 2022 as he delays his return to competitive action following his success at the Olympics last summer.

Tom Daley will also be absent from the Commonwealths as he continues to take time out from diving after winning gold at Tokyo 2020.

Six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock has delayed his return to competitive action

Adam Peaty, meanwhile, is a major doubt for the Games as he recovers from a broken foot. The swimmer’s coach, Mel Marshall, said this week that it will be a ‘tight turnaround’ for the triple Olympic champion to be on the blocks in Birmingham.

With Britain’s most successful Olympian, cyclist Sir Jason Kenny, having retired, it leaves the already low-key Commonwealths shy of household names to boost interest.

Kenny’s wife Laura, however, has pledged to compete at the Games, although the cycling is taking place in London rather than Birmingham. Kenny will be one of the few well-known faces in Team England’s squad, along with athletics star Dina Asher-Smith.

Birmingham 2022 has been plagued with problems, the latest being a staff shortage which has seen organisers scrambling to fill 5,000 short-term jobs in security, catering and cleaning – with the Army placed on standby.

Sportsmail revealed this week that the Queen will not attend the event, which opens on July 28, due to her increasing frailty.

Daily Mail

