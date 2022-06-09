ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skyview's Delany Keith named Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year for softball

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
 4 days ago

Delaney Keith of Skyview High School was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Idaho Softball Player of the Year, Gatorade announced Thursday.

It's the second year in a row that Keith has been named the Gatorade winner.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, also has high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Keith fit both categories.

The 5-foot-9 senior shortstop led the Hawks to a 30-2 record (16-0 in the Southern Idaho Conference) and the 5A state championship this past season. Keith batted .596 with 51 RBI, 13 home runs and a state-best 73 runs scored. She struck out just four times and stole 18 bases on the season.

Keith has volunteered locally as part of multiple community service initiatives through her church youth group. She also has donated her time as an instructor for youth softball players.

“She can hit the ball hard regardless of its location,” said Owyhee coach Tess Martin. “Looking at her spray chart will show you that she hits the ball hard to any part of the field.”

Keith has maintained a 3.86 grade-point average. She has signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Coastal Carolina University.Two-time winner Keith joins recent Gatorade Idaho Softball Players of the Year Gracie Walters (2019-20, Ridgevue High School), Kaylan Walker (2018-19, Rocky Mountain High School), and Lainey Lyle (2017-18, Middleton High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

Gatorade has a long-standing history of serving athlete communities and understands how sports instill valuable lifelong skills on and off the field. Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Keith has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization.She is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.

