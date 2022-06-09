KHOU 11 Special Report: Texans help Texans in Uvalde

HOUSTON — When it comes to COVID-19 cases, the numbers aren't good, in fact, they're going in the wrong direction yet again, according to Harris County health officials. "Summer is not a good time for us here in Texas and in the southern United States," said Dr. Peter Hotez with Baylor College of Medicine.
UVALDE, Texas — Every year, Flo Rice leaves town and finds somewhere quiet for the anniversary. This year, she and her husband, Scot, packed up their RV south of Houston and drove west to hike and camp in the West Texas mountains, where cell phone service can be spotty.
HOUSTON — A big congratulations goes out to a Houston bar, earning a prestigious James Beard Award. Julep bar on Washington Avenue took home the honor for Outstanding Bar Program Monday night. Before Monday's awards, KHOU 11’s Melissa Correa talked to owner Alba Huerta, whose craft cocktails, include the...
HOUSTON — There's a big traffic tie-up on the southwest part of town, where a vehicle caught fire after apparently going off the roadway. This happened along Beltway 9 S. near Highway 90. At this point, we don't know what led to the wreck, but Houston Transtar had video of the vehicle on fire below the Belway.
HOUSTON — The search continues for the body of Felicia Johnson as well as for the man charged with her murder. The 24-year-old from California went missing in Houston on April 16. Houston Police have named Chukweubuka Nwobodo, 28, the suspect in the killing. He's been charged with murder and tampering with evidence but is still on the run.
HOUSTON — A claim made by the father of a Houston Independent School District student has prompted a statewide response. Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted about the claim made by Sadrach Terwogt at an HISD board meeting last week. In the tweet, Abbott ordered the Texas Education Agency to investigate what happened.
HOUSTON — Thousands of people across the country on Saturday participated in March for Our Lives walks and rallies calling for gun control reform. The youth-driven initiative began in 2018 following the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. In Houston, hundreds of people marched from City...
HOUSTON — A woman was shot and killed Monday night while riding in a vehicle on the southeast side of town, police said. It happened at about 7:40 p.m. near the 8100 block of River Drive, near the Gulf Freeway. Details are limited, but police said the woman was...
SAN ANTONIO — By the numbers it is more than impressive. Joseph and Diane Ness have four biological children and four adopted children. As if that is not amazing enough, they've fostered roughly fifty children over the last thirty years. Recently SJRC honored the Ness family as their foster parents of the year. More than deserved! Their opening hearts and loving home is almost impossible to measure. They have positively impacted countless children over the years.
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said he's directing the Texas Education Agency to investigate a claim made by a parent at a Houston Independent School District board meeting last week. The parent claims that an HISD teacher brought his son to a drag show. "He took him to a...
HOUSTON — Emancipation Park is celebrating 150 years since it was purchased by a group of former slaves in 1872. Community members in the Third and Fourth Wards raised about $1,000 to purchase 10 acres of park in order to host Juneteenth Celebrations. The park was donated to the...
AUSTIN, Texas — Southeast Texas law enforcement officials are being recognized for their commitment to making the community a safer place. Three law enforcement officers in Chambers County and two law enforcement officers in Jefferson County received the Law Enforcement Achievement Award for Valor on Friday, June 10, 2022.
HOUSTON — An innocent person is dead after a short police chase ended in a crash, according to Houston police. The crash happened at the intersection of the Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8 feeder roads around 12:23 a.m. Monday. Details are limited at this time, but HPD says the...
LIBERTY, Texas — Splendora police shut down Highway 59 in Liberty County on Monday after they said shots were fired during a chase. It's unknown what led to the chase or if anyone was injured in the shooting. Police said the suspect was able to get away. Air 11...
HOUSTON — We have good news and bad news, Houston. Bad news: The Saharan dust is back. Good news: The Saharan dust is back. Saharan dust in the atmosphere is not uncommon this time of year. Saharan dust comes from the Sahara Desert, but that's only one part of...
HOUSTON — Three teens were shot by a masked gunman while sitting outside on a curb, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened a little after 2 a.m. Tuesday near 1219 Redford St. in southeast Houston. When police arrived, they discovered three teens, possibly between the ages...
Comments / 0