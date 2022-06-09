ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KHOU 11 Special Report: Texans help Texans in Uvalde

KHOU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexans are reaching out to lift up...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Houston's COVID-19 positivity rate up to over 21%

HOUSTON — When it comes to COVID-19 cases, the numbers aren't good, in fact, they're going in the wrong direction yet again, according to Harris County health officials. "Summer is not a good time for us here in Texas and in the southern United States," said Dr. Peter Hotez with Baylor College of Medicine.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston's Julep bar gets big win at James Beard Awards

HOUSTON — A big congratulations goes out to a Houston bar, earning a prestigious James Beard Award. Julep bar on Washington Avenue took home the honor for Outstanding Bar Program Monday night. Before Monday's awards, KHOU 11’s Melissa Correa talked to owner Alba Huerta, whose craft cocktails, include the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Uvalde, TX
Government
KHOU

Timeline reveals chilling details of Felicia Johnson's disappearance

HOUSTON — The search continues for the body of Felicia Johnson as well as for the man charged with her murder. The 24-year-old from California went missing in Houston on April 16. Houston Police have named Chukweubuka Nwobodo, 28, the suspect in the killing. He's been charged with murder and tampering with evidence but is still on the run.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Khou#Special Report#Khou 11 Special Report
KHOU

March held in Houston from City Hall to Sen. Ted Cruz's office

HOUSTON — Thousands of people across the country on Saturday participated in March for Our Lives walks and rallies calling for gun control reform. The youth-driven initiative began in 2018 following the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. In Houston, hundreds of people marched from City...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

San Antonio couple recognized after fostering dozens of children

SAN ANTONIO — By the numbers it is more than impressive. Joseph and Diane Ness have four biological children and four adopted children. As if that is not amazing enough, they've fostered roughly fifty children over the last thirty years. Recently SJRC honored the Ness family as their foster parents of the year. More than deserved! Their opening hearts and loving home is almost impossible to measure. They have positively impacted countless children over the years.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KHOU

The history behind Houston's oldest park, Emancipation Park

HOUSTON — Emancipation Park is celebrating 150 years since it was purchased by a group of former slaves in 1872. Community members in the Third and Fourth Wards raised about $1,000 to purchase 10 acres of park in order to host Juneteenth Celebrations. The park was donated to the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The Saharan dust is back, but here's why we should welcome it

HOUSTON — We have good news and bad news, Houston. Bad news: The Saharan dust is back. Good news: The Saharan dust is back. Saharan dust in the atmosphere is not uncommon this time of year. Saharan dust comes from the Sahara Desert, but that's only one part of...
KHOU

3 teens shot by masked gunman while sitting outside, police say

HOUSTON — Three teens were shot by a masked gunman while sitting outside on a curb, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened a little after 2 a.m. Tuesday near 1219 Redford St. in southeast Houston. When police arrived, they discovered three teens, possibly between the ages...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy