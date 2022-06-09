ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, MS

One arrested after man beaten to death in Panola County

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYLCF_0g60gMKp00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection with homicide in Panola County, Mississippi.

According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, two people dropped Como resident Carlos Burton off at Baptist DeSoto Hospital after he had been physically assaulted on March 21.

Burton later died of his injuries.

Man beaten to death in Panola County; suspect wanted

The Como Police Department asked the Panola County Sheriff’s Office to take over the investigation.

The sheriff’s office later developed Elvin Nunley as a suspect. Nunley has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

There is no word on whether Nunley was one of the people who dropped Burton off at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation.

