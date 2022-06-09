ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollover crash closes portion of Loop 375

By Andra Litton
 4 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – A rollover crash on Loop 375 near Iron Medics in East El Paso sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Thursday.

It happened around 1 p.m. when a truck rolled off the Loop into the dirt median. Fort Bliss Fire Department responded to the scene where assistance was needed to extract the driver from the truck.

Loop 375 East remained closed as of 3:30 p.m. for a law enforcement investigation.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Comments / 1

KTSM

