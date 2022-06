WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more hot weather is on the way Sunday with a few isolated storms possible over western Kansas. It will be a warm start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s. High humidity will put the heat index above 105 degrees for much of the state.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO