When voters go to the polls to vote in the June 14 primary, there will be two familiar names listed in the race for sheriff of Beaufort County. The incumbent, Sheriff P.J. Tanner, was first elected to the position 1998 in what was then his second bid for the role. He’s been Beaufort County’s sheriff ever since. Before the 2018 election, Tanner hadn’t faced a challenger since 2002.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO