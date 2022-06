The following is a Facebook post from Stillwater Co. MT DES:. Flooding along the Stillwater River. There is severe impact to areas around the Stillwater River. Evacuations are in affect along the Stillwater River from Nye to Absarokee. Approximately 247 calls went out through Code Red. Shelter in place if you can get to high ground. The Stillwater River Road is closed. Brumfield Rd off of Countryman Creek Rd to the I-90 ranch access is available as an alternate route west of the Stillwater River. All campgrounds in Stillwater County, south of I-90 are closed. There is an ongoing rescue operation to assist campers out of the Woodbine Campground.

STILLWATER COUNTY, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO