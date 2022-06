WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Gun Give Back Day returns to Maine after a hiatus due to the pandemic. This time, the City of Waterville joined the cause. “I expected a lot of guns turned into us, I expected a lot of ammunition but I did not expect to see the numbers we have so far,” said Blake Wilder with the Waterville Police Department.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO