YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Vandals last month used spray paint to draw on more than 30 sites at California's Yosemite National Park, officials said. Park officials are asking anyone who was on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls on May 20 and who saw people carrying cans of spray paint and tagging the area to contact the National Park Service.

FRESNO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO