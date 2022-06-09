ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Julia Fox takes a spin in a wedding dress

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2T0H_0g60eSSN00

Is Julia Fox ready to walk down the aisle?

The “Uncut Gems” muse made her Instagram followers do a double take on Thursday, sharing snaps of herself modeling a beautiful white bridal gown at designer Zac Posen’s studio.

“@zacposen did the dress,” she captioned one selfie on her Stories, adding a bride emoji for good measure.

Posen shared the image on his own account, adding an engagement ring emoji and joking in all caps, “CATS OUTTA THE BAG.”

The designer — who made Katharine McPhee’s wedding gown and Princess Eugenie’s reception look — also posted a pic of the dramatic off-the-shoulder dress from behind, showing off the style’s low back and sweeping train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAANk_0g60eSSN00
The gorgeous gown featured a dramatic train.
zacposen/Instagram

But lest fans think Fox has rekindled her romance with Kanye West amid the rapper’s reported split from Chaney Jones , the actress actually picked the couture look to wear while promoting her new movie, “The Trainer.”

In a subsequent Stories post, Posen captioned a photo of Fox and co-star Vito Schnabel with the film’s hashtag, tagging both actors as well as “The Trainer” director Tony Kaye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30woLc_0g60eSSN00
Fox appeared to be headed to her new movie’s premiere.
zacposen/Instagram

While Fox is a master at making headlines with her outfit choices , her latest look is quite the sartorial departure; the star typically favors edgier fare in latex and leather, and has even been known to DIY her own daring duds .

Still, she’s become quite the designer darling in recent months, having made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week in February and sat front row at Versace’s show days later.

Perhaps borrowing bridal couture is a natural next step.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7PK1_0g60eSSN00
Posen brought the look out of his archives for the “Uncut Gems” star.
zacposen/Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Katharine Mcphee
Person
Zac Posen
Person
Kanye
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian she would become ‘obsessed’ with him in exactly four months

Kim Kardashian has opened about the start of her relationship with Pete Davidson and how he predicted she’d become “obsessed” with him in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.During the new episode, which aired on Thursday 9 June, the 41-year-old reality star was on her plane to her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, as Davidson sent her one of her favourite snacks, Dibs bite sized ice cream, for her trip.From there, she went on to discuss the timeline of her relationship, in an on-camera interview, noting how Davidson told her that she was going to become “obsessed” with him in a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Wedding Dress#The Dress#Wedding Reception#High Fashion#Trainer
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Makeup-Free Jennifer Garner Gives Off 'Grandma Wet T-Shirt Contest Vibes' While Recreating An Old Commercial — Watch!

Getting nostalgic! To celebrate her 15th anniversary as a Neutrogena partner, Jennifer Garner recreated the first advertisement she ever filmed for the brand.In a social media post, the actress recorded herself at the sink while she watched back the clip, and she was immediately flooded with memories."Oh, you're a little peanut," the 50-year-old star quipped of looking at her younger self. "I can't believe she was already a mom that chick." "OK, I kind of remember. The splash takes a couple of takes," she noted as she throws water on her makeup-free face.Needless to say, things didn't go as smoothly...
BEAUTY & FASHION
d1softballnews.com

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Vivienne, has grown and shows it in these images

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They were one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood for more than a decade, being in the focus of flashes and cameras. It was in the year 2004 when the actors fell in love while co-starring “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”which meant a controversy at the time since Jolie had just filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton and pitt he was separating from Jennifer Aniston.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

The Real Reason Meg Ryan Didn't Return For "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Top Gun: Maverick" leans on nostalgia for the original '80s action fave, writing a new chapter of the high-flying story while also bringing back some of the stars of the original movie, like Tom Cruise in the title role and Val Kilmer's Iceman. There are definitely a few familiar faces who are missing, including Meg Ryan, who played Carole Bradshaw in the first "Top Gun." Since Carole and Goose's son Rooster is one of the main characters in the sequel, it seems a little odd that she's not in the movie, but the plot does offer a brief explanation.
MOVIES
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere’s Kids: Meet His 3, Rarely Seen Children

Richard Gere has been in the spotlight for over 50 years. After making his debut in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush, the 72-year-old actor quickly rose to fame in a variety of popular movies, like An Officer And A Gentleman, Pretty Woman, and Chicago. Richard has long been celebrated for his acting skills, and he’s even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1994 for his performance in And The Band Played On.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts To Britney’s Wedding After Not Being Invited To Nuptials

Jamie Lynn Spears (sort of) congratulated her sister Britney Spears on getting married to Sam Asghari, despite not being invited to the ceremony. The Zoey-101 star, 31, “liked” a post by E! News on Instagram about the June 9 wedding. The post featured a photo of Britney with guests Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, and Jamie Lynn hit the ‘like’ button to show her support.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

115K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy