Injuries force Boise State sixth-year defensive end Shane Irwin to call it a career

One of the Boise State football team’s top pass rushers has called it a career.

Defensive end Shane Irwin announced Thursday on Twitter that he has medically retired. The sixth-year senior appeared in 18 games and started 11 the past two seasons for the Broncos. He played in 11 games last season but missed spring practice with an undisclosed injury this year.

“Although this is not the way I would have liked things to end, I am extremely grateful for the experiences and am looking forward to representing Bronco Athletics in my next chapter of life,” Irwin said in a statement.

Irwin was one of 11 players Boise State announced were returning as super seniors this year, meaning they were taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA offered because of COVID-19.

“My heart goes out to Shane and his family,” Boise State football coach Andy Avalos said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate to see his career end due to injury. He truly embraces what it means to be a Bronco and embodies the culture and brotherhood within our program.”

Irwin joined the Broncos in 2020 after spending two seasons at Long Beach City College. The native of Palos Verdes, California, began his college career at San Diego State.

Irwin led the Broncos with 6.5 sacks in 2020, and he was tied for third on the team with three last season. He finished his Boise State career with 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.