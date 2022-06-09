ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWEXP_0g60eKdn00
1 of 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen announced a crime-fighting plan Thursday that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of the State Patrol and Minnesota National Guard in keeping order.

His 10-point proposal would create a specific crime for carjacking, which has surged in the Twin Cities area in the past couple of years. He would raise prison sentences for violent crimes and prevent nonprofit groups from bailing out people charged with violent crimes. And he said he would appoint judges who would impose the longest sentences allowed.

“Do you feel safer today than you did four years ago?” Jensen asked at a news conference. “When I ask people across Minnesota — whether it’s in greater Minnesota or in the urban areas — ‘Do you feel safer than you did four years ago?’ they’re saying no.”

Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator, was joined outside the Capitol by his running mate, former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk.

Jensen criticized incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for his response to the sometimes violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, which included the burning of a police station. Jensen said Walz froze and let the situation get out of control. He said he would be quicker to deploy the National Guard to prevent trouble. He also said he would use state troopers to supplement local police in high-crime areas.

The Walz administration has already stepped up the role of the State Patrol. It announced plans last month to use troopers to supplement the Minneapolis Police Department, which has lost around 300 officers since the unrest, with many claiming post-traumatic stress disorder.

Minneapolis and St. Paul have seen a surge in violent crime that sometimes spills into the suburbs. Minneapolis recorded 97 homicides last year, the most since 1995, while St. Paul had 38, breaking the city’s record of 34 set in 1992. Minneapolis also reported more than 640 attempted or successful carjackings in 2021, while St. Paul saw about 100. The cities formerly didn’t feel the need to keep specific carjacking statistics.

Jensen also called for more job, literacy and skills training for state prisoners to help them find work when they’re released and thus reduce recidivism. And he called for more emphasis on restorative justice by using offenders to clean up graffiti and vandalism. He would also create a unit within the state Department of Public Safety to protect children from sexual exploitation.

Democrats were quick to criticize Jensen’s plan, pointing out that it contains no new money to bolster local police departments, while Walz and other Democrats have called for $450 million in new public safety spending as part of a stalled bipartisan budget framework that Jensen opposes. They also criticized Jensen for opposing gun safety measures such as background checks.

The Legislature adjourned last month with lawmakers still divided on how to use the $7 billion that’s left of what was a $9.25 billion surplus. Talks among Walz and the Senate Republican and House Democratic majorities have yet to nail down enough details for the governor to call a special session.

“From opposing universal background checks to the budget deal on public safety, Scott Jensen has shown that he’s unserious about stopping crime and gun violence,” Ken Martin, the state democratic Party chairman, said in a statement.

Comments / 12

lynlindstrom
4d ago

Typical propaganda for election year. Should have done this year's ago..too busy flipping and flopping with the democrats, too afraid to make waves.....will talk the typical talk, but walk away with his usual nothing.

Reply
5
Lithuanian Observer
4d ago

He merely repeats what the Republican politicians are saying at the national level. He’s trying to be a good Trumplican.

Reply(3)
5
Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 13

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,554 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,718. Through June 10, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 403 (down from 409 on June 9). Of those hospitalized, 23 people are in intensive care (down from 34) and 380 are in non-ICU care (up from 375).
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Rep. Gifford becomes 4th sitting legislator to die in 2022

LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — State Rep. Jeffery A. Gifford, a retired paper mill worker who served five terms in the Maine Legislature, has died at age 75. Gifford, R-Lincoln, served four terms from 2006 to 2014 and was elected to another term in 2020. He was unopposed on the Republican ballot for the primary election on Tuesday.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Elections
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Elections
Minnesota Reformer

For Twin Cities downtowns, it’s evolve or bust

The Dayton’s Project was announced to great hoopla in 2018, promising to bring life to one of downtown Minneapolis’ most iconic properties. A developer team was going to rehab the 120-year-old building into a mixed-use office, retail and food hall, marking a resurrection for the mothballed department store. It was welcome news because Dayton’s holds […] The post For Twin Cities downtowns, it’s evolve or bust appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mosquitoes Return In Force To The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most Minnesotans can agree that mosquitoes aren’t welcome, especially this time of year. But wet and warm weather means the state’s biggest summer pest is making its comeback. “I think they’re pretty useless,” said St. Paul resident Vanna Hatsady. Alex Carlson, public affairs manager with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, says calls have started to spike at the main office in St. Paul. “[Mosquitoes are] very dependent on standing water for most of their life cycle, so they lay their eggs actually either in or right on the edges of an area like this,” Carlson said, gesturing to water...
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Not Thrilled With Senate Gun Safety Deal

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is giving mixed reviews to the gun safety agreement announced by U-S Senate leaders over the weekend. Caucus spokesman Rob Doar (DOOR) says the group is glad we’re focusing on areas everyone can agree on – like school security and mental health resources. It questions any “red flag” orders that treat the firearm as the issue instead of helping the individual. Doar says giving authorities more time for background checks on gun buyers under the age of 21 could result in lawful gun owners getting “caught up in the middle of it.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Tim Walz
redlakenationnews.com

Gas prices becoming big theme in 2022 Minnesota governor race

Rising fuel costs are emerging as a leading issue in the 2022 race for Minnesota governor, as Republican Scott Jensen becomes the latest candidate to propose measures to bring down prices at the pump. The GOP-endorsed Jensen issued a package of plans last month that his campaign said would reduce...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Legislature#Crime Statistics#Minnesota National Guard#Gop#Republican#The State Patrol#Democratic#The National Guard
The Associated Press

AP News Guide: A look at Maine’s primary elections

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine voters are facing a lighter-than-usual primary election Tuesday in a year with a number of high-stakes races on the ballot in November. But there is a contest in the 2nd Congressional District, where a former Republican congressman seeking to return to his old seat must first hold off a challenge from a fellow party member. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Liz Caruso both want to challenge Democratic Rep. Jared Golden in a closely watched congressional race.
The Associated Press

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked Texas pastor...
ANAHEIM, CA
KEYC

Local CBD store prepares for the new Minnesota cannabis law

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On June 2, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill redefining cannabis laws in Minnesota: legalizing sales as long as they follow state regulations. Mankato’s CBD Centers is excited for the new law to take effect, because the law encourages the store’s message of growth and change.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Y-105FM

10 Unique Things You Only Say If You’re In Minnesota

Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes means a lot of great things, and it also means you've probably said many of the following ten sayings. Minnesota, like many parts of the country, has its own unique dialect and phrases of speech that really only make sense if you've spent some time here in the Bold North. How many of these phrases have YOU said?
MINNESOTA STATE
B100

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Wisconsin

It's safe to say that it's usually interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has to offer, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Wisconsin.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy