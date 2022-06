An answer to the question “What happens in Illinois the next time there’s a pandemic?” could come from the State Supreme Court this coming fall. Danville attorney Bethany Hager has been representing some Danville District 118 teachers who objected to required COVID vaccinations or required COVID testing to stay on the job. While they are not actual plaintiffs in the case making its way to the Illinois Supreme Court, other clients of Hager’s are.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO