Dennis Weisbrod, 73, of Dickens

Funeral services for 88-year-old Dwain Oviatt of Spencer will be Thursday, June 16th, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
HARRIS—Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 9:05 a.m. Thursday, June 9, in Harris. Seventeen-year-old Ethan Michael Nelson of Lake Park was driving south on Wilson Avenue when he fell asleep and his 2002 Dodge Dakota crossed the centerline, colliding with a northbound 2016 Ram 3500 pickup driven by 41-year-old Kimberly Dawn Oakland of Ocheyedan, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) A 26 year old Algona man was killed Sunday night in Palo Alto County after the driver of another vehicle crossed the centerline. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at a little after 10:00 pm, a vehicle driven by 26 year old Landon Schiek of Algona was hit nearly head on after the vehicle driven by 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner failed to follow a curve on Highway 18 and crossed the centerline.
Sibley, IA (KICD) — Two vehicles collided head on along Wilson Avenue in Harris, Iowa last Thursday morning. According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, 17 year old Ethan Michael Nelson of Lake Park, Iowa reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel causing him to cross the center line, colliding with 41 year old Kimberly Dawn Oakland of Ocheyedan, Iowa. Both vehicles received $10,000 in damage from the crash, and Nelson was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.
Hartley, Iowa — Recently, it was announced that the medical clinic in Hartley will soon change affiliations from MercyOne to Spencer Hospital/Avera. Now, the name of the new provider there has been announced. According to Spencer Hospital officials, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Jamie Billings will serve as the primary...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy says that a tree branch fell on transmission lines just west of Kingsley Monday morning. Those transmission lines service 3 substations. The power outage affected over 2,400 customers at 10:49 a.m. Power was restored to most customers by 11:45 a.m. MidAmerican is...
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — Two Clay County residents have been arrested on charges of Felony Theft for using fraudulent checks at a Sheldon business. 30 year old Rebecca Updike of Spencer and 29 year old Rhys Nehman of Everly allegedly wrote checks from a business account neither one was authorized to use for a total of over $2,700 at Bomgaars in Sheldon. The duo is accused of writing the bad checks on four occasions with the first being December of last year.
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Earlier this week, cities across the world celebrated National Cancer Survivors Day giving a chance for the public to continue showing support for those who have won their battle with cancer. Even though there is a designated day of recognition, Spencer Hospital’s Abben Cancer Center offers...
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Plymouth County and a broad area of Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota from 1 to 9 pm this afternoon and evening. Expect high heat and high humidity during that period. Le Mars’ forecast is for a high of 100 degrees.
This afternoon , The American Legion Riders met at O’Toole Park in Le Mars. During this meeting they presented checks to 3 veterans with service dogs in the amount of $500 each to help with the costs of taking care of their dogs.
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Iowa Lakes Community College has announced their selection for Executive Dean of their Emmetsburg Campus. Long-time faculty member Kyle Norris has been chosen to fill the role left by Tom Brotherton, who is retiring after 18 years as Executive Dean. Norris has been with Iowa Lakes since 2001 and is currently a Biology Professor and Head Athletic trainer.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to the Nelson Park area near 10th and Cliff after a body was found last night. Investigators determined the 36-year-old man’s death was alcohol-related and not suspicious. Police say the man was homeless and his relatives are being notified.
HARTLEY—A Hartley couple was arrested about 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, by Hartley Police Department officers on charges of second-degree theft $1,500-$10,000. The arrests of 29-year-old Rhys Connor Nehman and 30-year-old Rebecca Lynn Updike stemmed from them writing four bad checks Dec. 18-March 4 at Bomgaars in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A sentencing date has been set for one of two people charged in the 2020 death of Angel Bastman at her home in Lake Park. Justice Berntson was originally charged with first degree murder in the case but pleaded down to second degree as part of an agreement with the state to testify against Allison Decker when she went to trial last month.
LARCHWOOD—A 20-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 6:20 p.m. Sunday, June 5, near Larchwood on charges of providing false identification information, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Maynor Javier Martin Perez stemmed from...
Comments / 0