Vindicator file photo / June 12, 1975 | For at least 100 years, a big white barn stood at what is the southwest corner of Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road., but 47 years ago, 76 Amishmen took only a day to take the structure down to its frame and had begun moving it to their community south of New Wilmington, Pa. Each beam was coded with green paint so they could be reassembled.

