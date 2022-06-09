Homicide investigation underway on N. Chester Street in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are investigating a murder that occurred outside a business on the 500 block of North Chester Street.
According to investigators, the call came in just before 5 p.m. Thursday of a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim has since been pronounced dead. No suspect information is available at this time.
Investigators have closed a portion of North Chester Street at Davidson Avenue for an extended time during the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.
