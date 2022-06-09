Jan Chambers, 88, of Spencer

Funeral services for 88-year-old Dwain Oviatt of Spencer will be Thursday, June 16th, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Iowa Lakes Community College has announced their selection for Executive Dean of their Emmetsburg Campus. Long-time faculty member Kyle Norris has been chosen to fill the role left by Tom Brotherton, who is retiring after 18 years as Executive Dean. Norris has been with Iowa Lakes since 2001 and is currently a Biology Professor and Head Athletic trainer.
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Earlier this week, cities across the world celebrated National Cancer Survivors Day giving a chance for the public to continue showing support for those who have won their battle with cancer. Even though there is a designated day of recognition, Spencer Hospital’s Abben Cancer Center offers...
Sibley, IA (KICD) — Two vehicles collided head on along Wilson Avenue in Harris, Iowa last Thursday morning. According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, 17 year old Ethan Michael Nelson of Lake Park, Iowa reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel causing him to cross the center line, colliding with 41 year old Kimberly Dawn Oakland of Ocheyedan, Iowa. Both vehicles received $10,000 in damage from the crash, and Nelson was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — Two Clay County residents have been arrested on charges of Felony Theft for using fraudulent checks at a Sheldon business. 30 year old Rebecca Updike of Spencer and 29 year old Rhys Nehman of Everly allegedly wrote checks from a business account neither one was authorized to use for a total of over $2,700 at Bomgaars in Sheldon. The duo is accused of writing the bad checks on four occasions with the first being December of last year.
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A sentencing date has been set for one of two people charged in the 2020 death of Angel Bastman at her home in Lake Park. Justice Berntson was originally charged with first degree murder in the case but pleaded down to second degree as part of an agreement with the state to testify against Allison Decker when she went to trial last month.
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– Two area school districts are among the recipients of a new teacher and paraeducator apprenticeship program through the state. Cherokee and Storm Lake Schools will each receive more than six million dollars to assist with the hiring of new teachers helping will in a number of open spots.
