Danbury's Greek Festival Kicks Off on Friday!

TULA Yoga for Wellness is celebrating its completion of one year since their doors opened with an invitation for new students to enjoy a complimentary class from now thru the end of June. TULA Yoga opened its space in Hardscrabble Club of Brewster as a way to start enjoying in person classes again after many studios closed during the pandemic. Through the year TULA Yoga has created a friendly environment where poses are accessible to everyone and students leave with a sense of confidence. We practice poses which build strength in our body. We sync our breath with the movement to strengthen mindfulness. We learn and practice meditation to restore clarity & creativity to our mind. We will occasionally laugh. Most importantly, we all listen to our body and modify. Here are a few words yoga students shared to describe how a class leaves them feeling: calm, centered, balanced, at peace, strong, stable, healthy, grateful...

BREWSTER, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO