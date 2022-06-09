Danbury's Greek Festival Kicks Off on Friday!

Wilton Library is pleased to announce the return of its annual Summer Show art exhibition, which celebrates local artists who live or work in Wilton, or have a connection to the town. The Call for Entries is set for Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to...
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of people who enjoy the arts and music came together for Hamden Fest. There was music, arts and crafts, and local food trucks and vendors. It took place Saturday afternoon in Hamden Town Center Park. Members of the News 8 family also got in the action, including co-chief meteorologist […]
The speakeasy-style bar that transports visitors to a bygone era of opulence and debauchery saw a resurgence long after the Prohibition Era ended. Known for their hidden entryways, nondescript building exteriors, and delicious craft cocktails– speakeasies have amased cult followings ever since.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New Haven diners know Sonia Salazar and Sarah Cornelius from their first two Elm City restaurants, featuring the flavors of Salazar's native Colombia and modern takes on tacos and Mexican fare. But for their third eatery, the business partners are looking to elevate American bar food.
The iconic Sugar Bowl restaurant in Darien celebrated its final day in business today after 60 years. Owner Bob Mazza says the business will stay open under new ownership and a new name. Mazza says he is thankful for all the customers over the years and support from the community.
As hundreds turned out for a celebration of Hamden’s local businesses, one was asked to pack up early after handing out simulation guns to children. Recent mass shootings were too lodged in some attendees’ minds. The fest featured more than 60 business booths and handmade craft vendors, as...
Piping Plovers are nesting on the Milford Point sandbar. According to Tom Andersen, Communications Director at Connecticut Audobon Society, the baby birds have hatched and adults are still incubating eggs on three other nests. "It’s an incredibly perilous time out there for this federally-threatened species. The baby birds can’t fly...
MIDDLETOWN — The city will present the annual fireworks festival two days before the Fourth of July after a two-year hiatus. It will be held at both Harbor Park and the front lawn of the municipal building at 245 deKoven Drive. “The festival showcase will present a dazzling fireworks display that is set off directly from a barge on the Connecticut River,” according to a news release.
STAMFORD , CT – HedgeFun in Stamford Downtown presented by Reckson & Cappelli Organization, a whimsical outdoor sculpture exhibit, will transform the Downtown with adorable animal topiaries on display this summer. Stamford Downtown Special Services District has installed 16 animal topiaries on the streets and parks of the Downtown. The topiaries are on display for enjoyment by thousands of area residents and visitors June through September, 2022.
TULA Yoga for Wellness is celebrating its completion of one year since their doors opened with an invitation for new students to enjoy a complimentary class from now thru the end of June. TULA Yoga opened its space in Hardscrabble Club of Brewster as a way to start enjoying in person classes again after many studios closed during the pandemic. Through the year TULA Yoga has created a friendly environment where poses are accessible to everyone and students leave with a sense of confidence. We practice poses which build strength in our body. We sync our breath with the movement to strengthen mindfulness. We learn and practice meditation to restore clarity & creativity to our mind. We will occasionally laugh. Most importantly, we all listen to our body and modify. Here are a few words yoga students shared to describe how a class leaves them feeling: calm, centered, balanced, at peace, strong, stable, healthy, grateful...
It’s a given these days that many large cities have substantial art scenes, with galleries and institutions large and small featuring an aim of supporting contemporary artists. But it would be a mistake to say that this represents the entirety of where artists create work and develop their careers. Whether it’s Marfa or Montauk, plenty of less populous regions have also helped to nurture many an artist. And it turns out that the latest town to get on the map for doing so can be found in northwestern Connecticut.
Please forgive me D'Amelio and Nardelli families. Also, I'd like to say I'm sorry for what I'm about to say to Ann's Deli, Katz's Deli, and Sweet Bella. This simple Waterbury boy has moved to Torrington, and I've finally tried a grinder from a longtime local legend that my new neighbors have been telling me about, and damn, I'm going to stick around for awhile.
It's the day every parent dreads, you find out one of your children, have had their life cut short. It happened to Jeffrey and Jennifer Forlastro on May 1, 2022 when they learned that their son Brandon Forlastro had passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident in New Milford. The...
On Friday, June 24th at 6 pm, author Mary Dixie Carter will speak at the Mark Twain Library’s Annual Meeting, which is held each June to report on the Library’s operations and services as well as elect new board members. Mary Dixie was invited to entertain and enlighten...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is an extremely good boy, Hugo! Hugo, also known by his friends as ‘Gentle Giant’, is an energetic, savvy American Pitbull Terrier. He’s five years old, and while he knows a good deal about his dog world, he’s looking to learn some new tricks. […]
Saving lives and celebrating Juneteenth are on the agenda this month for the New Haven Fire Department (NHFD). Juneteenth was recognized last year as a federal holiday. This year the NHFD has made it a mission to spread awareness of the holiday, which commemorates the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when the announcement proclaiming freedom for enslaved African Americans reached Texas two years later than Abraham Lincoln’s issuing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
A Connecticut man has claimed a $200,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Jeffrey Spray, of the Milldale neighborhood in Southington, won the prize from Connecticut Lottery's Fast Play 50th Anniversary Game, CT Lottery announced on Monday, June 6. The winning ticket was purchased at CT Southington Quick Mart LLC, which...
CANTON, Conn. (WFSB) - In Canton, one resident says that a bear keeps stopping by for dinner inside her home. Melissa Crescentini says that three times in a week a mama bear and her cubs broke into her home and ate all her food. Now officials are trying to locate it.
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A feel good story out of North Haven: the House of Heroes Connecticut Chapter worked hard today, fixing up the home of a local veteran. The home on Pool Road belongs to 90-year-old Alphose Gaudio, a Korean War combat veteran who played trumpet in the Marine Corps Band during his […]
The crowds will return to New Haven this year for the full-scale revival of the Puerto Rican Festival with a focus on women. That combination of old and new traditions mark plans for the resumption of the signature community event on Aug. 13. Before Covid-19 arrived, the festival drew thousands...
Comments / 0