Tampa, FL

Tampa woman charged in online robbery scheme that ended in her own brother's death

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTatyana Gaston is accused of posing as another...

Police: Children locked out of St. Pete apartment break into neighbor’s home for food, juice

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – What began as an investigation into a reported break-in at a St. Petersburg home turned into a child neglect investigation, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Ashley Limardo, a spokeswoman for the police department, says four children broke into an apartment on 37th Street South on Saturday afternoon. The […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Body of missing St. Pete woman found in Boca Ciega Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police say the body of a missing 70-year-old woman was found Monday morning near the Pinellas Bayway. Police said Arlete Desousa, who lived on Brittany Drive South, was reported missing Sunday, hours after she made contact with a family member. After receiving the missing person report, police began searching for Desousa by air and land, they said.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Watch: Convicted felon tries to run from Florida police during traffic stop, crashes car, video shows

OCALA, Fla. - Video shows the moment Ocala police say a convicted felon and sex offender tried to run from them during a traffic stop and then crashed his car. It happened earlier this month when an officer pulled Frank Dykes over for allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. When the officer asked for his license and registration, they say Dykes tried to drive away, nearly missing another patrol car and spinning out in the street.
OCALA, FL
#Robbery#Violent Crime
Body of missing St. Petersburg woman located in Boca Ciega Bay

The St. Petersburg Police and the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating after a body was located in Boca Ciega Bay near the Pinellas Bayway. The body discovered at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 has been confirmed to be that of a 70 year-old Arlete Desousa. Desousa who lived on Brittany Drive South near the Pinellas Bayway, was reported missing late Sunday, hours after her last contact with a relative.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Man arrested on attempted murder charges

TOWN ‘N’ COUNTRY — George Rivera, 50, was arrested June 11 by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies on multiple charges, including attempted premeditated murder in the first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and shooting at, within or into a building.
Autopsy: 14-year-old died of blunt trauma in fall from Orlando thrill ride

ORLANDO, Fla — A Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from a 430-foot Florida drop-tower amusement park ride, according to an autopsy released Monday. The report by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office also ruled that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson's death in March was an accident. Sampson slipped out of his seat about halfway down the Free Fall ride located in a tourist area of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Manatee sheriff: Video shows man dragging missing woman's lifeless body through house

PALMETTO, Fla. — An alleged drug dealer is charged with abusing the body of a 38-year-old Bradenton mother of two after she was found lifeless in a ditch. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Monday said its deputies were looking for Stephanie Shenefield after family and friends hadn't heard from her for days — it wasn't like her to leave and not be in touch with anyone.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
7th Haitian delegate missing in Florida, deputies say

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A week after six members of Haiti's delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games were reported missing, deputies are now looking for a seventh delegate. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, was last seen at about 4:30 p.m....
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County woman arrested for shooting at people trying to recover stolen car

Authorities took a local woman into custody for allegedly shooting a stolen handgun at two people trying to recover their vehicle from her on a Dunnellon roadway. Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 45-year-old April Dawn Cooper May 31 in Inglis on a Citrus County warrant alleging possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, firearm theft, auto theft, and two counts of attempted murder.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

